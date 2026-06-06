House Proposal Seeks Lower Fuel Prices at Military Exchanges for Service Members

The House Armed Services Committee included a measure in the FY2027 NDAA that would require the Secretary of Defense to discount fuel at military exchange stores by an amount equal to the federal gas tax, with potential for additional reductions to offset state and local taxes. The bill, introduced by Rep. Abe Hamadeh, aims to provide direct economic relief to military personnel and families amid rising national gas prices driven by geopolitical tensions.

House lawmakers advanced a legislative measure this week aimed at reducing gasoline prices at military exchange stores, providing direct savings for U.S. service members , veterans, and their families.

The provision, introduced by Representative Abe Hamadeh (R-AZ), would direct the Secretary of Defense to offer fuel discounts equivalent to the amount of the federal gasoline tax. The current federal tax stands at 18.4 cents per gallon for regular gasoline and 24.4 cents per gallon for diesel.

Additionally, the measure grants the Secretary authority to implement further discounts to offset high state and local fuel taxes where applicable. The proposal is included in the House version of the fiscal year 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which was approved by the House Armed Services Committee in the early hours of Friday.

After committee passage, the bill will proceed to the full House for a vote, after which it will enter negotiations with the Senate to reconcile differences and produce a final defense authorization package. Historically, the annual defense budgeting process has often been prolonged, with stopgap funding measures and final appropriations not being settled until December in recent years.

Representative Hamadeh, a U.S. Army Reserve veteran who served as an intelligence officer with a tour in Saudi Arabia, framed the discount as an expression of gratitude toward military personnel. In a statement, he said, This discount, equal to the federal fuel tax, shows profound gratitude to our nation's heroes who have borne the heavy costs of war defending our freedoms. This common-sense step delivers real relief to our selfless service members and their families.

The measure targets a significant everyday expense for military families, especially those stationed domestically or overseas who rely on exchange stores for fuel. Military exchange pricing typically mirrors local competitive rates, with exchanges studying nearby gas stations and matching the lowest available price. By mandating a systematic discount tied to the federal tax, the proposal would institutionalize savings beyond what local competition might otherwise provide. The timing of the proposal coincides with elevated gasoline prices nationally.

Since the onset of military strikes against Iran beginning February 28, followed by Iran's closure of the Strait of Hormuz, oil markets have experienced volatility. The Strait of Hormuz is a critical chokepoint for global oil transportation; its obstruction has contributed to supply concerns. Over the Memorial Day weekend, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline reached $4.56, which is $1.38 higher than the same period in 2025 and represents a four-year high according to AAA.

While drivers are eager for any relief ahead of the summer travel season, uncertainty remains about when the Strait will fully reopen. AAA noted in its own statement that although drivers will take all the relief they can get as they embark on summer road trips, the unknown regarding the Strait's status means oil prices may not fall dramatically even as seasonal gasoline demand increases.

Against this backdrop, the legislative effort to discount fuel at military exchanges seeks to insulate service members from broader market swings and high tax burdens at the state and local levels





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