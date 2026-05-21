House Poised to Vote on Iran War Powers Resolution

The vote is a significant test of lawmakers' willingness to go along with a conflict the president launched without congressional approval. The White House argues that the requirements of the War Powers Resolution no longer apply because of the ceasefire with Iran.

The House is expected to vote on legislation Thursday to compel President Donald Trump to withdraw from the war with Iran, a significant test of lawmakers’ willingness to go along with a conflict the president launched over two months ago without congressional approval.

The vote is the latest effort by Democrats to rein in Trump’s military campaigns by using the War Powers Resolution of 1973. Previous votes on similar resolutions have failed, but Democrats are hoping that Thursday could be a turning point. One by one, a small but potentially crucial number of Republicans have sided with Democrats to check Trump’s power to continue the conflict





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