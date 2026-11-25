The US House passed the PRO Act, a landmark bill strengthening union rights and imposing penalties on retaliatory employers, advancing labor law reform.

The US House of Representatives approved the Protecting the Right to Organize Act, known as the PRO Act, on Thursday night in a significant legislative victory for labor unions and worker advocacy groups. The Democratic-controlled chamber moved forward with the landmark legislation, which aims to fundamentally reshape American labor laws by granting employees greater power in workplace disputes and strengthening the legal protections for those who organize. Union leaders and labor rights advocates immediately praised the passage, describing the vote as a watershed moment that demonstrates the collective power of working people demanding a voice on the job and a seat at the decision-making table.

PRO Act Core Mechanisms and Legal Changes

Lee Saunders, president of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME), which is the nation's largest labor union, declared the vote a critical milestone for the labor movement. The PRO Act would amend several decades-old labor laws to provide workers with enhanced leverage during workplace conflicts. It introduces substantial penalties for companies that retaliate against employees who take steps to form or join a union, addressing long-standing concerns about employer interference. Furthermore, the legislation would weaken right-to-work laws in 27 states that currently allow employees to forgo participating in and paying dues to unions, thereby potentially increasing union resources and influence.

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National Nurses United Celebrates Worker Victory

Charles Idelson of National Nurses United (NNU), the largest nurses union in the country, highlighted the PRO Act as a decisive victory for workers. NNU emphasized that the bill aims to protect those who take steps to form or join a union, ensuring they can do so without fear of reprisal. Following the vote, Idelson noted that President Donald Trump, who repeatedly claims to be a friend to workers, now has an opportunity to prove his support by pushing the Senate to pass the bill and signing it into law. If the President's previous rhetoric was genuine rather than phony, action on the PRO Act would serve as the ultimate test of his pro-worker stance.

AFL-CIO Leadership Demands Senate Action

Richard Trumka, president of the AFL-CIO, called the PRO Act long overdue and an important effort to bring US labor law into the 21st century. He explained that America's current labor laws are no longer an effective means for working people to have their voices heard, leaving employees hungry for legislation that ensures a process for reaching a first contract once a union is recognized. Trumka argued that the bill will prevent the misclassification of employees, protect the right to strike, and give working people more power to counteract rising corporate power and inequality. He urged the Senate to pass the PRO Act immediately, stating that workers need fairness and a voice on the job now.

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Enforcement Powers and Financial Penalties

The legislation empowers the National Labor Relations Board to fine companies up to $50,000 per violation, a significant increase in enforcement capability. It also allows the board to award workers compensation for the damages they experience when retaliated against, extending beyond the current entitlement of just back pay and reinstatement. Additionally, the PRO Act would allow more people currently classified as contractors to be given the status of employees for the purposes of union organizing. This change aims to close loopholes that have allowed businesses to avoid labor protections by misclassifying workers, thereby expanding the pool of employees eligible for collective bargaining rights.

Stakeholder Positions and Political Pressure

Bernie Sanders, a top candidate in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary race and a longtime advocate for stronger labor rights, echoed the AFL-CIO's celebration, calling the vote an important step in leveling the playing field for working people. McNicholas added that the PRO Act is a critical step in restoring workers' right to organize and bargain collectively, rights that have been eroded for decades as employers exploit weaknesses in current law. The bill is backed by over 60 environmental groups, who sent a letter to the House stating that strong, common-sense worker protections are necessary to ensure a sustainable economy reverses rising inequity. Saunders of AFSCME also urged the Senate to reject corporate-backed interests pressuring them to kill the bill and stand with workers by defending their right to organize.