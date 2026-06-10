House Passes Nearly $70 Billion Bill to Fund ICE and CBP Through 2029 in Partisan Vote

The House of Representatives approved the Secure America Act, providing $38.5 billion for ICE and $22.6 billion for CBP over three years, following internal GOP disputes that delayed the process.

House Republicans passed a significant bill on Tuesday that allocates nearly $70 billion in advance funding for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) through September 30, 2029.

The legislation, known as the Secure America Act, passed by a narrow margin of 214-212 votes. It authorizes three years of advance annual funding for these key Department of Homeland Security components. Specifically, approximately $38.5 billion is designated for ICE and $22.6 billion for CBP. An additional $5 billion is allocated to the broader Department of Homeland Security (DHS), with about $3.5 billion earmarked for border security infrastructure projects.

This financial structure aims to provide long-term certainty for law enforcement agencies tasked with border management and interior enforcement. The path to passage was fraught with significant partisan conflict and internal Republican disagreement. Initially, Democrats opposed dedicated funding for ICE and CBP, holding up the broader budget reconciliation process.

However, the narrative shifted as the legislation neared completion. Republican infighting over controversial additions to the bill caused delays in the Senate, ultimately forcing the removal of certain provisions to allow advancement. The original congressional deadline for passing this funding was June 1, but the intraparty disputes prevented timely approval, creating a period of uncertainty for the agencies.

This latest action follows separate legislation passed at the end of April that funded other critical parts of DHS, ending a 76-day partial shutdown of the agency, but notably excluded ICE and CBP from that particular package. Following the vote, prominent Republican figures celebrated the outcome as a major victory for border security.

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) praised the House, stating that despite Democratic efforts to shut down ICE and Border Patrol, Republicans had secured nearly $70 billion to fully fund these agencies through what he termed "President Trump's entire second term.

" House Republicans who supported the bill, including Rep. David Kustoff (R-TN) and House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA), emphasized that the funding would ensure federal law enforcement officers have the necessary resources to protect communities. Kustoff explicitly noted on social media that not a single House Democrat voted for the measure, framing the vote as a stark partisan divide where only Republicans delivered on border security demands.

The Secure America Act now moves to the Senate for consideration, where its future remains uncertain amid the earlier Republican stalling tactics





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