The House overwhelmingly passed the Major Richard Star Act to allow combat-injured veterans to keep full retirement pay and disability compensation, eliminating the controversial offset.

The United States House of Representatives has delivered a decisive legislative victory for military service members by passing the Major Richard Star Act with a commanding vote of 392 to 18. This bipartisan approval moves the critical legislation forward to the Senate, where it already boasts the support of 80 cosponsors from both political parties. The bill aims to rectify a systemic financial penalty that has long affected tens of thousands of combat-injured veterans who were medically retired before completing two decades of service.

Eliminating The Wounded Veteran Tax Penalty

The core mechanism of the Major Richard Star Act directly addresses what experts and advocates term the "Wounded Veteran Tax." Under current federal regulations, military personnel who are medically retired with fewer than 20 years of service are subject to an offset rule that drastically reduces or eliminates their military retirement pay if they also receive Department of Veterans Affairs disability compensation. This rule effectively penalizes service members whose careers were cut short by combat-related injuries rather than voluntary retirement.

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The legislation seeks to allow these specific veterans to receive their full military retirement pay alongside their full VA disability compensation without the two benefits being offset against one another. Currently, veterans with disability ratings above 50 percent and at least 20 years of service can generally collect both benefits simultaneously. However, those with fewer than 20 years face strict financial caps that ignore the severity of their service-connected injuries.

Michael Ryan, a finance expert and founder of MichaelRyanMoney.com, highlighted the stark reality of the current system. He noted that a veteran entitled to $2,750 per month in retirement pay and $2,500 in VA disability compensation could see their retirement payment reduced to just $250. If the disability compensation equals or exceeds the retirement benefit, the veteran receives no retirement pay at all, despite having served their country under extreme duress.

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Financial Impact And Average Monthly Gains

The Congressional Budget Office projected that the new law would provide significant financial relief to approximately 58,000 eligible veterans. The average eligible recipient would see an increase of about $1,450 per month in total compensation, which translates to an additional $17,400 per year. These funds are expected to provide critical support for mortgage payments, medical expenses, and the rebuilding of retirement savings lost due to premature medical discharge.

Alex Beene, a financial literacy instructor for the University of Tennessee at Martin, emphasized the life-changing nature of this increase for families facing ongoing medical challenges. The legislation ensures that combat veterans are not financially punished for failing to reach the 20-year threshold, recognizing that their early separation was due to injury rather than choice. This financial stability is crucial for veterans who may have lost years of potential earnings and career progression.

Controversy Over Offsets And Senate Opposition

Despite the overwhelming support in the House, the path to enactment has been fraught with debate over how to finance the increase in benefits. Republican leadership in the Senate had previously proposed an offset involving nearly $57 billion in disability benefits associated with conditions such as sleep apnea and tinnitus. This proposal would have reduced benefits for other disabled veterans to fund the Major Richard Star Act, sparking intense criticism from advocates who argued against cutting benefits to compensate for the new law.

Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, who has led the Senate effort, strongly opposed these attempts to pair the Major Richard Star Act with reductions to other disabled veterans' benefits. Blumenthal argued that combat-injured veterans deserve justice and that the legislation has sufficient votes to pass without harming other deserving groups. He stated that the House passage demonstrates broad support for the bill and urged the Senate to act decisively.

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The financial offset debate has resulted in significant legislative gridlock in the upper chamber. According to the Senate Veterans' Affairs Committee, Republican leadership has blocked eight previous attempts to advance or secure a vote on the law. These blocks occurred across various months, including March, May, June, and October, delaying the implementation of what supporters describe as a long-overdue correction to the military retirement system.

Next Steps For The Senate Legislation

With the House now having passed the Major Richard Star Act, the legislative focus shifts entirely to the United States Senate. The bill must navigate the remaining procedural hurdles and secure a final vote to become law. Senator Blumenthal has called for immediate and decisive action, asserting that the Senate has the votes to pass the legislation without imposing the controversial offsets that have derailed previous efforts.

The resolution of this bill represents a significant moment for military veteran policy. It addresses a long-standing grievance among combat veterans who feel penalized for injuries sustained in service. If passed, the Major Richard Star Act will fundamentally alter the financial landscape for tens of thousands of medically retired service members, providing them with the full compensation they earned through their sacrifice and service to the nation.