Major Richard Star Act Passes House 271-135 to Restore Full Pay for Combat-Injured Veterans

The House approved H.R. 2102, eliminating the dollar-for-dollar offset between military retirement and VA disability for combat-injured retirees with under 20 years of service.

The U.S. House of Representatives approved H.R. 2102, the Major Richard Star Act, on Thursday with a decisive vote of 271 to 135. This legislation eliminates the current law that forces military retirees with fewer than twenty years of service to accept a dollar-for-dollar reduction in their pension based on VA disability payments. The vote clears the way for these combat-injured veterans to collect their full military retirement pay alongside their full disability compensation. This change represents a significant shift in how the federal government compensates service members who suffered injuries during their careers.

The path to this vote required an unusual legislative maneuver known as a discharge petition. Representatives Mark Takano and Raul Ruiz, both Democrats from California, led a months-long effort to bypass standard committee channels. They launched the petition on May 21 to force a standalone vote on the measure. The petition reached the required 218 signatures on September 15, securing the decisive endorsement of Representative Nancy Mace, a Republican from South Carolina.

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The House adopted H. Res. 1247 to set the rules for this final consideration before passing the bill itself. This procedural move was necessary because leadership might otherwise have prevented the vote. The bipartisan support highlighted by the final signature underscores the broad appeal of ending the financial penalty on these injured service members. Lawmakers from both parties recognized the inequity of the current offset system.

Despite the House victory, the Major Richard Star Act faces a significantly steeper climb in the Senate. The companion bill, S. 1032, remains stuck in the Senate Armed Services Committee. Unlike the House, the upper chamber lacks a discharge petition mechanism to force a vote against leadership wishes. Previous attempts to advance S. 1032 through unanimous consent were blocked by objections, suggesting that at least one senator has raised concerns.

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The specific reasons for the Senate objections were not detailed in the initial reports. However, the procedural hurdle suggests that the bill cannot proceed to the full Senate or reach the president's desk for final enactment into law without further action. This block highlights the different legislative dynamics between the two chambers of Congress. Without a vote, the bill remains in limbo within the committee.

Under current statutes, combat-injured retirees with less than twenty years of service experience a direct financial penalty. Their military retirement pay is reduced by the exact amount of their VA disability compensation. This system effectively caps their total monthly income, preventing them from receiving the full value of both benefits they earned. The Major Richard Star Act removes this artificial cap to provide long-overdue relief.

Supporters are calling on the Senate Armed Services Committee to act and move the bill to the full Senate floor. Bipartisan advocacy groups have intensified their efforts to pressure senators to support the measure. Organizations such as the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Wounded Warrior Project have been vocal in pushing for passage. Their statements after the House vote thanked specific lawmakers and called on the Senate to act.

The Wounded Warrior Project's senior vice president, Jose Ramos, framed the House vote as an important step toward providing long-overdue relief. The VFW's national commander emphasized that securing a vote was not enough without passage of the full legislation. This messaging is designed to maintain momentum and publicly pressure senators to overcome procedural objections.

Until the Senate takes action, the Major Richard Star Act remains a House-approved bill without the force of law. The path forward depends entirely on whether Senate leadership agrees to consider S. 1032. Supporters must also determine if they can overcome the procedural objections blocking its progress. The outcome will determine whether these veterans receive the full financial recognition for their service and sacrifices.

The legislative journey of H.R. 2102 has demonstrated the power of cross-party collaboration in addressing veteran benefits. The discharge petition mechanism allowed representatives to bypass traditional leadership barriers. This rare success in the House sets a precedent for how other bills might be advanced in the future. The focus now shifts to whether the Senate will mirror this bipartisan commitment to the affected veterans.

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Fiscal implications of the bill remain a key point of discussion in the Senate. The Congressional Budget Office has not been cited in the source article regarding the cost of the change. Senators may request a CBO analysis or hold hearings to examine the fiscal impact. This analysis could shape the debate and potentially accelerate or delay the process in the upper chamber.

For veterans with fewer than twenty years of service who were combat-injured, the bill's passage would mean an immediate increase in combined monthly compensation. However, until the Senate acts and the president signs the bill, the current offset remains in place. Affected individuals should not expect immediate changes to their payments or benefits structure. The implementation of any new law requires final enactment and administrative processing.

The legislation highlights the ongoing debate over how the United States compensates its military personnel. Critics of the offset argue it unfairly punizes those injured in the line of duty. Supporters of the bill contend that eliminating the offset is a matter of basic fairness and moral obligation. The House vote reflects a growing consensus that the current system is outdated and unjust.

The Senate Armed Services Committee holds the key to the bill's next phase. Committee members must decide whether to schedule a markup or advance S. 1032. Public and political pressure from veterans' groups will likely play a significant role in their decision. Lawmakers may also consider the political cost of blocking a popular measure aimed at injured service members.

The Major Richard Star Act represents a critical step in modernizing military compensation. By removing the pension offset, the legislation would provide tangible financial relief to a vulnerable group of veterans. The House has done its part to demonstrate the strength of support for this change. The Senate now faces the challenge of translating that support into enacted law.