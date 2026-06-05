House Passes Legislation to Boost Benefits for Catastrophically Disabled Veterans

The House of Representatives has passed legislation that would deliver a roughly $10,000 annual boost in benefits to some of the nation's catastrophically disabled veterans, marking the first significant non-inflationary increase in these benefits in over two decades.

to see more of our trusted coverage when you search. The House of Representatives has passed legislation that would deliver a roughly $10,000 annual boost in benefits to some of the nation’sThe proposal was championed by House Veterans’ Affairs Committee Chairman Representative Mike Bost and bill sponsor Representative Tom Barrett and would help boost benefits for veterans with catastrophic, service-connected injuries who require intensive, often round-the-clock care.

If enacted, the bill would mark the first significant non-inflationary increase in these benefits in more than two decades.

“I want you to think about this,” Bost said in a new interview with Military.com. “It's been decades since we've increased the amount that they receive. Decades since 9/11 that any increase at all was given. ”These veterans often require 24-hour caregiving support, specialized medical equipment and assistance with daily life activities.

Those costs can quickly overwhelm families without additional federal support, according to lawmakers. The legislation, known as the Sharri Briley and Eric Edmundson Veterans Benefits Expansion Act, would mean a $10,000 annual increase inThis would apply specifically to veterans with conditions such as traumatic brain injuries, paralysis, or multiple limb loss who require ongoing in-home care, impacting roughly 7,000 catastrophically disabled veterans nationwide.

Surviving spouses and families would also benefit from a 1.5 percent increase to Dependency and Indemnity Compensation . Barrett, who introduced the legislation, said the law is an attempt to better support military families after years with no meaningful benefit increase.

“Our nation can never fully repay the debt we owe to the heroes and families who have served and sacrificed for our freedom,” Barrett said in a statement. “But passing my bipartisan legislation today is further proof that we will never stop trying.

Provide hundreds of dollars in additional monthly income to eligible veteransExpand support for survivors of service members who died in the line of duty However, the proposal is not yet law, and final eligibility rules and timing would depend on Senate action and further negotiations within Congress.

"Families caring for catastrophically disabled veterans are facing costs that have grown far beyond what older benefit levels were originally designed to cover," Alex Beene, a financial literacy instructor for the University of Tennessee at Martin, told. "An extra $10,000 a year would not solve every challenge, but for those veterans it could make a significant difference in terms of daily care and other related costs.

"While the benefit increase itself has received broad backing, the bill has sparked debate over how it would be funded. The legislation is estimated to cost billions of dollars over time, and some proposals to cover the cost involve changes to VA home loan fees for certain veterans"This is politics: benefits on one side, offsets on the other,” Kevin Thompson, the CEO of 9i Capital Group and the host of theThe bill raises supplemental income for veterans with higher disability ratings, but it looks to fund part of that increase by charging higher fees on subsequent VA home loans for veterans rated 70 percent disabled or less.

”The bill has passed the House and now moves to the Senate, where its future remains uncertain. So far, more than 20 veteran service organizations, including groups like the Wounded Warrior Project and Veterans of Foreign Wars, back the proposal.

"Its path through the Senate will likely come down less to whether lawmakers support these veterans and more to whether they can agree on how to pay for the increase without creating another burden elsewhere in the veterans benefits system," Beene said.





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House Of Representatives Veterans Benefits Catastrophic Injuries Military Families Legislation

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