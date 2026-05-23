House Passes Housing Legislation, Facing Senate Resistance

The House has recently passed their version of the housing bill, which had faced numerous amendments from House representatives. The Senate, on the other hand, has proposals that differ from the House version, particularly regarding the ban on institutional investors. Despite the House's amendments, it seems the Senate may push for the House to pass the Senate's version instead.

The House has recently passed their version of the housing bill , although it had faced numerous amendments from House representatives, with some resistance from the Senate , particularly from Banking Committee Chairman Tim Scott and Ranking Member Elizabeth Warren.

The Senate, on the other hand, has proposals that differ from the House version, particularly regarding the ban on institutional investors. Despite the House's amendments, it seems the Senate may push for the House to pass the Senate's version instead





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House Senate Senator French Hill Senator Maxine Waters Senator Tim Scott Senator Elizabeth Warren Senate Banking Committee Blackstone Housing Bill Build-To-Rent Homes Organized Labor Provisions Community Banking Provisions Reconciliation Household Crisis President's Desk Housing Crisis Recess Until June

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