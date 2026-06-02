House Passes Bipartisan Bill to Speed Up Geothermal Project Permits

A fresh legislative package combines Republican and Democratic proposals to shorten permitting timelines for geothErmal energy,appoint a dedicated ombudsman, and expand NEPA exclusions, aiming to boost reliable clean power in the United States.

The U.S. House of Representatives has cleared a comprehensive geothermal legislative package that stitches together provisions from a number of bipartisan bills. The core aim of the measure is to accelerate the permitting process for geothermal projects, a clean‑energy technology that taps the Earth's internal heat by drilling deep into hot, water‑filled rock formations.

Once the heat is brought to the surface, it is turned into steam to spin turbines and generate electricity, while also providing direct heating for buildings. Historically, geothermal development was limited to regions with obvious volcanic activity such as Iceland and New Zealand, yet advances in drilling techniques-including hydraulic fracturing-have opened up vast swaths of the nation's interior to commercial exploitation.

Proponents argue that geothermal power plants can run at a capacity factor of about 65 percent, second only to nuclear,delivering a reliable,baseload source of carbon‑free electricity that can help meet the nation's growing energy demand. The legislation was originally introduced by Representative Jeff Hurd (R‑CO) and contains several new requirements for the Department of the Interior.

Within 60 days of enactment, the Interior Secretary must appoint a dedicated geothermal ombudsman who will serve as a point of contact across the Bureau of Land Management and other agencies to smooth the permitting pathway. The same timeframe applies to the creation of a geothermal permitting task force to support the ombudsman's work.

In addition, the bill mandates that applications for leasing,drilling permits or other authorizations related to geothermal development be processed within 60 days. These speed‑up provisions were borrowed from a separate bill sponsored by Representative Celeste Maloy (R‑UT).

The measure as well incorporates language from Representative Susie Lee's (D‑NV) proposal to broaden categorical exclusions under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) for certain geothermal projects, meaning those projects would no longer need exhaustive environmental impact statements before moving forward. the passage of this geothermal package arrives amid a broader, months‑long debate over federal permitting reform. Both Republicans and Democrats have voiced frustration that lengthy environmental reviews, legal challenges, and bureaucratic delays are throttling critical infrastructure projects ranging from pipelines and transmission lines to highways and affordable housing.

While the House approved a NEPA modernizaTion bill last December, the Senate has yet to unveil a comparable reform package, with many Democratic senators wary of supporting Republican‑led bills that could benefit the Trump administration's approach to renewable‑energy approvals. Nonetheless,recent Senate leadership statements suggest a tentative consensus is forming on a bipartisan permitting reform framework, though time is running brief before the congressional recess in August.

If successful,the novel geothermal provisions could serve as a template for future renewable‑energy legislation,offering a faster, more predictable route to market for projects that can deliver steady, low‑carbon power across the United States





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