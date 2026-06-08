The U.S. Home passed the DOMINANCE Act to secure critical mineral supply chains by establishing a novel State Department bureau and a presidential advIser. The bill promotes domestic production and international partnerships, targeting reduced reliance on foriegn adversaries.

The U.S. House of Representatives passed the Developing Overseas Mineral Investments and New Allied Networks for Critical Energies Act, known as the DOMINANCE Act,by voice vote. the legislation directs the United States to collaborate with allies and partners to secure critical mineral supply chain s and promote domestic production.

Critical minerals are essential for developing technology-based applications in the energy and defense sectors, as well as everyday items such as smartPhones, tablets and microwaves. The bill aims to reduce reliance on foreign adversaries and strengthen supply chain resilience. the bill, authored by Reps. Fresh Kim (R-CA) and Ami Bera (D-CA), would establish a Bureau of Energy Security and Diplomacy within the State Department to focus on international energy, critical minerals, and supply chain strategy.

It too encourages the creation of a special adviser to the president for critical minerals and supply chain to oversee a whole-of-government approach. Rep. Kim emphasized that the new bureau would ensure there is one strategy and one command center to coordinate critical mineral efforts across the federal government. The bureau would be congressionally authorized with a clear mandate, unlike the previous Bureau of Energy Resources,which was eliminated last year and merged into the Bureau of Economic and Business Affairs.

Kim noted that during the first Trump term, an assistant secretary led the former energy bureau, but it wasn't a congressionally authorized position. The bill also authorizes the State Department to establish multiyear energy security compacts with partner countries to diversify supply chains and counter economic coercion. It formalizes U.S. participation in mineral development projects abroad. Rep.

Kim expressed optimism that the legislation will pass as a stand-alone bill, noting that Sens. Chris Coons (D-DE) and Pete Ricketts (R-NE) have introduced a companion bill, the Energy Security Pacts Act. The Trump administration has taken several steps in the past year to expand domestic critical mineral supply chains, including executive orders and investments in processing facilities. The legislation aims to build on these efforts by creating a permanent federal framework to ensure long-term security of critical minerals.

The bill now moves to the Senate for consideration, where it is expected to receive bipartisan support given the growing recognition of the strategic importance of critical minerals. This comprehensive approach addresses both domestic production and international cooperation, positioning the United States to compete with China and other dominant players in the critical mineral market. The bill's passage in the Home marks a significant step toward securing the supply chains that underpin modern technology and national defense





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