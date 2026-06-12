House Panel Rejects Amendment to Block Border Barrier Funding in Big Bend National Park

A House appropriations committee vote failed along party lines on an amendment to prohibit using Homeland Security funds for constructing border walls or barriers within Big Bend National Park and other culturally significant sites in Texas.

House Republicans on the appropriations committee rejected an amendment that would have prohibited the use of federal funds for constructing border barriers within Big Bend National Park .

The measure, introduced by Representative Henry Cuellar of Texas, argued that alternative technologies should be employed instead of physical barriers. According to Customs and Border Protection, current proposals involve installing 17 miles of vehicle barrier in park sections adjacent to the international boundary, complemented by cameras and other surveillance technology in other zones. The proposal sought to ban the Trump administration from erecting a border wall inside the park and failed along strictly partisan lines in the House Appropriations Committee.

Cuellar emphasized that Big Bend National Park is among Texas' most valued natural treasures. His amendment aimed to prevent funding for barriers not only in the national park but also in Big Bend State Park and several other locations across his district.

These sites include downtown Laredo, areas near the World Trade International Bridge and Laredo-Colombia Solidarity International Bridge, Chacon Bat Park, Father Charles M. McNaboe Park, Max A. Mandel Municipal Golf Course, Santa Rita Park, the San Ygnacio Historic District, and Falcon Lake. He noted that border crossings in these areas are already at historic lows without new wall construction and that migrant traffic remains minimal.

Cuellar advocated for maintaining robust border security through technology and other tools that preserve the natural beauty, historical significance, and economic value of these landscapes. CBP's Smart Wall map indicates certain border-adjacent park areas where off-road vehicles could potentially cross into the United States. The agency maintains that there are no plans for traditional 30-foot walls within the national park. Instead, they intend to deploy technology such as cameras and sensors to monitor interior sections.

Representative Veronica Escobar, an El Paso Democrat, described opposition to a park wall as bipartisan, asserting the amendment would guarantee protection against such construction. She drew a parallel to building a wall through the Grand Canyon, stating that for Texans, a wall through Big Bend would be equally unthinkable and destructive to a national treasure. Republican Representative Mark Amodei of Nevada argued that removing the barrier option by law would jeopardize border security.

All GOP committee members voted against the amendment, including three Texas representatives: John Carter, Michael Cloud, and Jake Ellzey. Following the vote, Cuellar reaffirmed his support for strong border security but stressed it must be safe, targeted, and responsive to local needs. He contended that substantial investments in personnel, technology, and enforcement tools already render wall construction unnecessary in some places.

The amendment was proposed after DHS issued waivers of environmental regulations for the area, raising fresh fears about wall construction in the park. The Trump administration has encountered substantial opposition and lawsuits over barrier projects in environmentally sensitive locations. The source of this information is the June 10 meeting of the U.S. House Committee on Appropriations and prior FOX Local reporting





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