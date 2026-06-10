House Panel Investigates NFL's Antitrust Exemption Over Costly Streaming Rights

A House Judiciary subcommittee held a hearing on whether the NFL's pooling of broadcast rights violates antitrust laws, forcing fans to pay hUndreds for multiple streaming services to watch games.

The House Judiciary Committees antitrust subcommittee held a hearing on Wednesday to investigate whether the National Football League has abused its antitrust exemption under the Sports Broadcasting Act of 1961.

The exemption,originally crafted to allow the NFL to pool broadcast rights for free over-the-air television, has evolved into a system where fans must pay hundreds of dollars annually across multiple streaming platforms to watch all games. The investigation, launched in August 2025 in response to constituent complaints about soaring costs, examines whether the league's exclusive rights deals violate the core principle of the law: ensuring broad public access to professional football without additional fees.

Committee chairman Representative Travis opened the hearing by highlighting the financial burden on consumers. He noted that to watch all 2025 season games outside traditional broadcasters like CBS and Fox, fans needed subscriptions to YouTube's NFL Sunday Ticket,Netflix, Peacock, Amazon Prime Video, ESPN Unlimited, and NFL Plus. The combined cost ranged from $575 to $780 per season.

Travis stated that every single day, sports fans are getting gouged now for the opportunity of watching their favorite teams. he added that fans now pay far more cash every year for something that, by law in 1961, you all guaranteed for them should be free. The committees account, released Monday, described a 'complicated and expensive web of television agreements and rules' that consumers must navigate, undermining the intent of the 1961 statute. the report provided a concrete example using the Green Bay Packers' 2026 schedule.

The team is scheduled to play eight games on Fox, two on Amazon Prime Video, two on Netflix, two on NBC, one on ESPN,one on CBS,and one unscheduled game to be determined by the NFL. A fan in Dallas would need access to Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, NBC,and ESPN to watch the seven gamEs on those services. for the nine games on Fox and CBS, the fan would likely need those broadcasters as some games will air on broadcast television in Dallas. however, the fan would also likely need Sunday Ticket just to watch some subset of the nine Fox and CBS games because some won't be broadcast locally.

The fan will not realize which games are available on broadcast until the NFL and its networks release broadcast maps the week of the games. This uncertainty forces many to purchase the full package to ensure they can see their squad. this confusing structure directly drives up prices. Fans have no option to pay for individual teams; they must buy bundles.

The NFL argues that its model generates revenue that supports competitive balance and team viability, but critics say it exploits the antitrust exemption to maximize profits at fans' expense. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell was absent from the hearing after declining to testify,citing ongoing litigation over the Sunday Ticket class-action lawsuit. The committee may now consider legislation to clarify the scope of the Sports Broadcasting Act or impose new requirements on sports leagues' media deals.

Potential remedies include forcing the NFL to offer a la carte team subscriptions, requiring transparent pricing, or limiting the length of exclusive contracts. The hearing marks a significant escalation in congressional scrutiny of the NFL's business practices. As streaming becomes the dominant mode of viewing, the clash between consumer protection and league revenue is intensifying.

For fans, the outcome could determine whether they continue to face a fragmented and costly landscape or gain access to more affordable and flexible viewing options. The 1961 law's promise of free broadcast television seems increasingly outdated in the digital age,yet its core principle of ensuring fans are not gouged remains as relevant as ever. The committee's next steps will be closely watched by millions of football fans who just wish to watch the game without breaking the bank





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