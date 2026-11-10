House Oversight Republicans Report Details Federal Failures in Jeffrey Epstein Case

Republicans on the House Oversight Committee blame federal failures for letting Jeffrey Epstein abuse young women for decades.

Republicans on the House Oversight Committee released a report on Tuesday accusing the federal government of failing the victims of convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein for decades. The committee, led by Kentucky Republican James Comer, based its findings on a sweeping 15-month investigation into how Epstein was able to abuse young women over many years.

The investigation included 19 interviews and depositions, financial records, and documents obtained from the Justice Department and Epstein's estate. The report centers on how federal authorities repeatedly failed Epstein's victims, allowing the disgraced financier to avoid serious consequences despite mounting allegations of sexual abuse.

Also read House Oversight Committee Urges Justice Dept to Prosecute Epstein Associates Levine and Fekkai

Federal Failures at the Center of the Epstein Report

The House Oversight Committee's Republican majority concluded that the federal government has failed the survivors of Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell for decades. Comer framed the report as a documented account of government breakdowns rather than a single missed opportunity.

Comer also said Epstein operated with impunity, shielded and enabled by powerful connections and a justice system that repeatedly failed his victims. He added that governments at every level and powerful institutions must meet their legal obligations to identify these crimes, stop perpetrators, and deliver justice for survivors.

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Democrats Dispute the Scope and Vow More Hearings

Robert Garcia, the top-ranking Democrat on the Oversight Committee, said the report was released based on an incomplete investigation and zero public hearings on Jeffrey Epstein. Garcia argued that the Republican-led effort lacked the public scrutiny that survivors deserve.

Garcia said the committee's work is just getting started. He stated that he intends to hold real public hearings that uplift survivors and ask tough questions of powerful men who associated with Epstein, including Donald Trump.

The committee did not find any materials tying President Donald Trump to Epstein's crimes. Republicans described Democratic efforts on the issue as an obsession aimed at implicating Trump and suggesting he was involved in the crimes of Epstein and Maxwell.

Witnesses Included Billionaires, Clintons, and Trump Officials

Nineteen individuals whom the committee sought to speak with appeared before lawmakers, and the list included Republicans and Democrats alike. Billionaire Leon Black defied two congressional subpoenas and refused to testify about Epstein. Black paid Epstein roughly $158 million to $170 million between 2012 and 2017 for tax, estate planning, and related services.

In September, a bipartisan group of lawmakers voted unanimously to hold Black in contempt of Congress for not appearing before the committee a second time. The investigation also set a new precedent when former President Bill Clinton appeared before the committee in a closed-door deposition near his home in Chappaqua, New York.

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Former First Lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton also appeared before the committee. Trump's current Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick sat for a transcribed interview, during which the committee confirmed that he and Epstein had a meeting in Epstein's foyer in 2011, as well as a 2012 lunch with Lutnick's family on Little St. James.

Pam Bondi, the first Attorney General of Trump's second term, also appeared before the committee. Bondi had claimed in February 2025 that she had the whole Epstein client list sitting on her desk, but she later sent a letter to FBI Director Kash Patel requesting that all remaining Epstein files be produced to the DOJ, fearing not all relevant files had been sent over. Bill Barr, who served as Attorney General during Trump's first term in 2019 and 2020, was also deposed, and the investigation found that he discussed the Epstein case only at a broad level and was never deeply involved.

Epstein Files Fuel Anger Among Midterm Voters

The Republican handling of the Epstein files investigation was one reason working-class men turned away from supporting the GOP in the midterms. Men overall backed Democrats in the 2026 midterms by a narrow margin of 50 to 47.

Among the MAGA right, the Trump administration's handling of the Epstein files drew fury. Podcaster Joe Rogan called it a line in the sand and accused the administration of trying to gaslight the electorate.

Democrats believed the Epstein issue resonates with working-class voters. In Kansas, the party launched ads accusing Republican Senator Roger Marshall of protecting pedophiles with his votes in Congress and of being a member of the Epstein class. In Florida, the party spent heavily on a 30-second ad during Game 3 of the World Series featuring an Epstein survivor who accused Republican Senator Ashley Moody of voting to protect the man who abused her.