House Oversight Committee Vows Swift, Careful Release of Jeffrey Epstein Files

The House Oversight Committee, led by Chairman James Comer, aims to quickly release files related to Jeffrey Epstein once received from the Department of Justice. Comer emphasizes the need for careful review to protect victims and emphasizes transparency.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer declared his intention to expedite the release of files pertaining to Jeffrey Epstein once the Department of Justice commences handing them over on Friday. However, he emphasized the committee's commitment to carefully handling the sensitive information to avoid any potential harm to victims. Comer reassured reporters on Capitol Hill that the committee would meticulously review the documents and proceed as quickly as possible.

He acknowledged the sensitive nature of the information and stressed the importance of safeguarding the well-being of victims. Despite the urgency, Comer underlined the committee's commitment to transparency, asserting that they would fulfill their promise of obtaining the documents and believed the White House would cooperate.When pressed by CNN about the committee's decision not to immediately release the files, even though the DOJ was instructed by the House subpoena to redact victims' identities and other sensitive information, Comer offered a measured response. He expressed his skepticism about the need for further redactions, stating that they typically encountered concerns regarding over-redaction. Comer, expressing confidence in receiving the records on Friday, underscored that the committee's approach would be guided by the DOJ's initial redactions. Earlier in the week, a spokesperson for the committee had suggested a more complex process for releasing the material, emphasizing the need for thorough review to ensure the protection of victims' identities and child sexual abuse material while also considering the potential impact on ongoing criminal cases and investigations





