House Oversight Committee Urges Justice Dept to Prosecute Epstein Associates Levine and Fekkai

A House Oversight Committee report urges the Justice Department to reinterview witnesses and pursue allegations against two associates of Jeffrey Epstein. Both men deny the claims.

The Republican-led House Oversight Committee has issued a forceful mandate to the Justice Department, demanding immediate interviews with key witnesses and active pursuit of criminal allegations against two prominent associates of Jeffrey Epstein. The committee specifically identified former Miami Beach mayor Philip Levine and French celebrity hairstylist Frederic Fekkai as subjects requiring urgent federal scrutiny regarding claims made by Epstein's longtime assistant, Sarah Kellen.

Both Levine and Fekkai have firmly denied the allegations of sexual assault attributed to them by Kellen. Despite these denials, the committee referred the specific accusations to federal prosecutors in June, citing a comprehensive review of evidence that they believe warrants serious legal action. This referral marks a significant escalation in congressional pressure on the Justice Department to reopen or intensify investigations into Epstein's inner circle.

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Committee chairman James Comer emphasized the severity of the failures that allowed Epstein to thrive, stating explicitly that he operated with impunity. According to Comer, Epstein was shielded and enabled by powerful connections within elite social and financial circles, alongside a justice system that repeatedly failed his victims. The report underscores the systemic nature of these failures rather than isolating individual errors.

The investigation also targeted Lesley Groff, another longtime assistant to Epstein, calling for her further questioning regarding her possible knowledge of his crimes. Groff had previously maintained that she never suspected Epstein of sexually abusing women and girls. Republican investigators described this testimony as not credible, arguing that her proximity to Epstein suggests she should have been aware of the ongoing abuse.

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These recommendations stem from a grueling 15-month congressional investigation that relied heavily on testimony from prominent figures in Epstein's financial and social network. Investigators conducted an extensive examination of government records and banking documents to reconstruct the timeline of abuse and identify enablers. The depth of this inquiry highlights the bipartisan concern over how such prolonged criminal activity went undetected for so long.

The report concluded that Epstein's crimes after 2005 could have been prevented if federal investigators and prosecutors had pursued original allegations more aggressively. Instead, prosecutors in Florida reached a controversial agreement in 2007 that allowed Epstein to avoid federal charges. He pleaded guilty to lesser state offenses, a decision that critics argue minimized the severity of his actions.

Epstein received an 18-month jail sentence but served only 13 months due to extensive work-release privileges. During this period, he continued to abuse women, a fact the report highlights as a direct consequence of the lenient sentencing. The investigators argue that stricter adherence to federal standards would have kept him incarcerated during those critical years.

Financial institutions faced sharp criticism in the report for overlooking suspicious transactions and warning signs of human trafficking. American Express was singled out for particular scrutiny, though lawmakers urged the Treasury Department to examine broader banking practices. The focus is on whether banks were properly reporting suspicious activity linked to trafficking and money laundering, which may have facilitated Epstein's operations.

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The Republican investigators stated they uncovered no evidence implicating US President Donald Trump in Epstein's crimes. They accused Democrats of politicizing the inquiry, a charge met with skepticism by the opposition. Robert Garcia, the committee's top Democrat, dismissed the findings as the product of an incomplete investigation that lacked public hearings.

Garcia accused the Justice Department of illegally withholding over 2.5 million pages of documents related to the case. This dispute over transparency adds another layer of complexity to the ongoing political battle surrounding Epstein's legacy. Both parties agree on the need for accountability but disagree fundamentally on the methods and scope of the investigation.

Democrats seized control of Congress in last week's midterm elections and have vowed to continue investigating Epstein's network when they assume their new powers in January. Their return to majority status signals that the legislative scrutiny will persist regardless of the current report's conclusions. The transition of power brings renewed attention to the unresolved questions surrounding Epstein's death and his associates.

Epstein was found dead in a New York jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges. His death left many questions unanswered and fueled conspiracy theories about the extent of his influence. The current report attempts to address some of these gaps by focusing on the institutional failures that allowed his crimes to continue unchecked for years.