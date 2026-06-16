The House Oversight Committee is looking into the District of Columbia's practice of selling tax liens to private investors, which can lead to high interest rates, swift foreclosure,and hOmeowners losing excess profits from property sales.

The House Oversight Committee is probing the District of Columbia's practice of selling tax liens to private investors, who can charge high interest rates and initiate foreclosure proceedings after just six months. if a property is foreclosed and resold, the D.C. goveRnment and investors can hold the excess profits,while homeowners receive none, according to the committee.

Chairman James Comer alleges that this practice may violate Supreme Court precedent and disproportionately affects elderly and minority homeowners. The investigation focuses on whether D.C. is out of compliance with the 2023 Tyler decision, which ruled that governments can't keep excess foreclosure sale profits beyond the owner's tax debt.

Comer argues that D.C. is 'depriving Americans of their property' through punitive tax laws that result in 'home equity theft'. the practice has sparked controversy in the district for years, with occupied properties exempt from this foreclosure method following a lawsuit. However, Comer wrote that homeowners can still forfeit up to 80% of thier equity due to debt as low as 20% of thier home's value.

The D.C. attorney general's office was 'dismissive' of the committee's concerns in 2025,and the mayors office has yet to respond. Comer has requested a briefing from the D.C. Council by June 30,2026





dcexaminer / 🏆 6. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Tax Liens Foreclosure Home Equity D.C. Government House Oversight Committee James Comer

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Plane crash kills 12 at Missouri skydiving airport; investigation cites lax oversightA plane crash at Butler Memorial Airport in Missouri killed 12 people shortly after takeoff during a skydiving operation. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating, with aviation safety experts pointing to lax maintenance and weak regulatory oversight in the skydiving industry as potential factors. The crash highlights concerns about FAA safety standards for skydiving operations compared to stricter rules for airlines and charter flights.

Read more »

Skydiving plane crash investigations often reveal poor maintenance and weak safety oversightPoor maintenance is often a factor when skydiving planes crash, like one did in Missouri on Sunday, and the National Transportation Safety Board has said in past investigations that weak oversight of the industry can allow problems to go unnoticed.

Read more »

Skydiving plane crash investigations often reveal poor maintenance and weak safety oversightPoor maintenance is often a factor when skydiving planes crash, like one did in Missouri on Sunday, and the National Transportation Safety Board has said in past investigations that weak oversight of the industry can allow problems to go unnoticed.

Read more »

Freshman Congressman Gets Big AppointmentU.S. Congressman Christian Menefee was recently appointed to the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee.

Read more »