House Oversight Chair Comer Presses DOJ on Epstein Files as Committee Interviews Bill Gates

Representative James Comer confirmed communication with the Justice Department about releasing Jeffrey Epstein-related files and pushed for Acting AG Todd Blanche to testify, as the House Oversight Committee conducts a closed-door interview with Bill Gates and pRobes the DOJ's handling of the case.

representative James Comer , the Republican chairman of the Home Oversight Committee, informed reporters on Wednesday that he is engaged in communication with the Justice Department regarding the release of files connected to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein .

His remarks came as he entered a closed-door interview with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, who has faced scrutiny over his past relationship with Epstein. Comer emphasized his desire for Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche to appear before the committee in July, noting Blanche's pending confirmation process. He referenced Blanche's prior appearance alongside former Attorney General Pam Bondi, criticizing Democratic committee members for storming out of that session and allegedly rushing to media outlets to express outrage.

The oversight committee, under Comer's leadership, has been conducting an extensive investigation into the Justice Department's handling of the Epstein case, particularly the pace of releasing millions of documents. The panel has interviewed 15 key figures to date, including former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Bondi, former Attorney General Bill Barr, Epstein's former associate Ghislaine Maxwell, and billionaire Les Wexner.

Comer pointed to Bondi's testimony, in which she attributed the investigation's delays and decision-making to Acting AG Blanche, who she said was managing the entire probe. Comer's push for Blanche's testimony reflects the committee's focus on accountability within the DOJ. The investigation has become politically charged, with Republicans seeking to uncover what they describe as bureaucratic obstruction and Democrats dismissing the effort as a partisan stunt.

The inclusion of Gates in the interview schedule signals a broader examination of Epstein's network, which historically has involved numerous high-profile individuals from politics,academia, and finance. The committees work continues amid heightened scrutIny over how federal law enforcement handled the case before Epsteins death in 2019, and whether any influential figures were shielded from prosecution. The outcome of these interviews could influence future legislative actions aimed at reforming the DOJs procedures for sensitive investigations





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James Comer House Oversight Committee Todd Blanche Pam Bondi Jeffrey Epstein Bill Gates Ghislaine Maxwell Justice Department Document Release Investigation

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