The lower level has two living areas plus a full bathroom with walk-in shower, laundry room, and separate storage room.

Andrew Conolly noted the huge driveway and two-car garage of the three-bedroom, 3½-bathroom house in Lansdale . His wife, Catie, liked the rancher’s first-floor living for a family with a small child and two dogs.

And both cited the huge, fenced backyard, rare for the neighborhood, and a location off a main road. Catie, a psychiatric nurse, and Andrew, who is in automotive parts sales, bought the house in 2023, moving from Perkiomenville. But they are now headed to Perkasie for family reasons. The house, on almost an acre, is 2,089 square feet on the main level and 1,783 square feet in the newly finished basement.

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It has curved archways and French doors and, in most rooms, crown molding. The great room has a stone-encrusted, wood-burning fireplace, and there is electrical service above the fireplace for mounting a TV. The kitchen has new cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, butcher block countertops, an oversized sink, and tile flooring. The formal dining room features a bay window.

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The three bedrooms have hardwood flooring and updated bathrooms. The lower level has two living areas with luxury vinyl plank flooring and oversized baseboards. There is a full bathroom with walk-in shower, laundry room, and separate storage room. One staircase leads directly to the garage.

The house has central air-conditioning, and the roof and attic fan were replaced in 2023. Outside is a covered patio with a sitting area. The house is easily accessible to Routes 309 and 202 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike. The house is listed by Jeff Falterbauer of Keller Williams Montgomeryville for $599,900.