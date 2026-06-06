House of the Dragon Showrunner Claims Season 3 Features Game of Thrones' Biggest Battle Yet

House of the Dragon showrunner Ryan Condal continues to hype Season 3's opening battle, saying its Game of Thrones' biggest yet.

. However, it’s never quite accumulated the same level of hype as its predecessor. Given the excitement surrounding Season 3’s opening, it sounds like that could change.

Condal believes its action surpasses everything that’s come before — so,. After sequences like the Battle of the Bastards and the Battle of Winterfell, that’s a high bar to set. During an appearance at Shoreditch Town Hall during SXSW London, Condal hinted the looming Battle of the Gullet would clear it (viaThe Battle of the Gullet sees House Velaryon’s fleet, led by Steve Toussaint’s Lord Corlys, facing off with the Triarchy between Dragonstone and Driftmark.

It’s one of the most highly anticipated battle sequences of” for a single episode of television.

“For an idea of just how massive the conflict will be, Condal likened it to the Battle of Helm’s Deep in. The comparison shows that he’s approaching the sequence with the weight it deserves: “I’m a huge Lord of the Rings fan, and I always said it’s like if you’re making Lord of the Rings, and we’re like, ‘Well, maybe we could just say, “Well, you know man, Helm’s Deep, that was a crazy battle, you should have been there, you should have seen it.

”’ No, you have to show the Battle of Helm’s Deep, and I felt like, with this telling, however we got there, and however we did it, we had to dramatize this moment, that even within the bloody, awful history of the Dance of the Dragons, the Gullet stands out, even to those historians , as one of the worst things that happened in that history. Season 3 have been consistent in their praise for the Battle of the Gullet, and we’ll soon know if it lives up to all the excitement.

How A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Secretly Spoils House of the Dragon’s Endingcontinues to feel smaller and more niche than the prior show, and with its more intimate conflicts, that’s not entirely unexpected. However, if the Battle of the Gullet is as massive as Condal says, it could catch viewers’ attention and bring the show up toDo you think House of the Dragon’s upcoming battle will live up to the hype? Leave a comment





ComicBook / 🏆 65. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon Season 3 Premiere and New Video Games Spark ExcitementGame of Thrones fans are gearing up for the premiere of House of the Dragon Season 3 later this month, while also anticipating new video games like 'Dragonfire' and 'War for Westeros'. The franchise is expanding with more games on the horizon, but fans are still hoping for a proper open-world RPG adaptation.

Read more »

Dragon Ball Z Gets Its First Official Board Game from Lynnvander StudiosLynnvander Studios, known for adapting popular franchises into tabletop games, is launching a Kickstarter for Dragon Ball Z: The Board Game Saga, an officially licensed cooperative board game that takes players through the entire anime narrative. The game supports 1-4 players and includes character cards and mechanics like the Kamehameha card.

Read more »

Emma D'Arcy wants to test fans' loyalty in 'House of the Dragon' season 3Emma D'Arcy aims to test fan loyalty as Rhaenyra’s desire for the throne spirals into fanaticism in 'House of the Dragon' Season 3.

Read more »

Bills-Texans 2026 Season Opener Considered Top-Five Must-Watch Game For Good ReasonThe Week 1 meeting between Houston and Buffalo will be a rematch of a Week 12 game last season.

Read more »