House of the Dragon Season Three World Premieres in London with Cast in High Fashion

The stars of HBO's House of the Dragon, including Olivia Cooke, Matt Smith, and Emma D'Arcy, turned out in style for the Season 3 world premiere in London. The event showcased the cast's fashion on the red carpet at Odeon West End, with details about their outfits. The article also covers the upcoming season's focus on the massive Battle of the Gullet, described by co-creator Ryan Condal as unprecedented for television, and reiterates the plot's continuation from the Season 2 finale. The fantasy prequel to Game of Thrones, starring key cast members, is set to premiere on HBO Max on June 22.

Olivia Cooke dressed to impress in a bold white strapless princess gown as she attended the House Of The Dragon series three world premiere in London on Monday.

The actress, 32, turned heads in the dramatic number as she joined leading man Matt Smith on the star-studded red carpet held at Odeon West End. Olivia, who plays Queen Alicent Hightower in the hit series, looked incredible in the strapless corset style ensemble which boasted buttons up the front and a huge layered pleated skirt. Styling her dark tresses in loose waves, the British star simply accessorised with silver and green dazzling earrings and a matching chunky ring.

Meanwhile Matt, 43, who portrays lead role Daemon Targaryen in the HBO series, was all smiles as he hit the red carpet in a dapper black suit. The actor dressed smart in the three-piece suit which he teamed with a cool pair of sunglasses. Elsewhere Emma D’Arcy looked effortlessly cool as they tucked a grey shirt into smart pleased trousers.

The star, who plays Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, slung a coordinated blazer over their shoulder and accessorised with sunglasses and silver necklaces. The premiere comes days after co-creator Ryan Condal declared: 'These sequences, I will confidently say, are unlike anything that's ever been done on television before.

' Olivia Cooke dressed to impress in a bold white strapless princess gown as she attended the House Of The Dragon series three world premiere in London on Monday Leading man Matt Smith rocked an all black suit and sunglasses as he celebrated the premiere of the new series The actress, 32, turned heads in the dramatic number as she posed up a storm on the star-studded red carpet held at Odeon West End Ryan joined the panel at SXSW London where he insisted House Of The Dragon will be bigger than ever.

The fantasy series House Of The Dragon is returning for an eight-episode third season which will launch from June 22 on HBO Max, with further episodes airing weekly until the finale on August 10. Book readers will know immediately that he's referring to 'The Battle of the Gullet', an epic and gruesomely bloody clash that takes place across land and sea and is the defining centerpiece of Targaryen civil war in House Of The Dragon that predates the events of Game Of Thrones by about 200 years.

The entire series has been leading up to this moment, which even fictional historians would deem to be the bloodiest naval battle in Westerosi history.

'The amount of construction that you guys did for just the one episode is kind of crazy and frankly irresponsible,' Ryan teased. 'But it was necessary to tell the story, and this is such a seminal moment for the show. ' The conflict was originally sparked by a fatal misunderstanding at the end of season one, when the dying King Viserys whispers a prophecy about 'Aegon the Conqueror' to Queen Alicent .

Alicent mistakenly thinks her husband has ordered their son Aegon II to become king instead of his chosen heir, Rhaenyra . As Alicent and her cohort crown King Aegon II and shut down the Red Keep, Rhaenyra takes off on her dragon to go on the attack. Season two ended as family tensions turned into a full-scale civil war and season three will pick up seconds after that.

Olivia, who plays Queen Alicent Hightower in the hit series, looked incredible in the strapless corset style ensemble which boasted buttons up the front and a huge layered pleated skirt Styling her dark tresses in loose waves, the British star simply accessorised with silver and green dazzling earrings and a matching chunky ring Following the premiere, Olivia changed into a chic grey pinstriped dress to attend the after party with her co-stars Matt, 43, who portrays lead role Daemon Targaryen in the HBO series, was all smiles as he hit the red carpet in a dapper black suit The actor dressed smart in the three-piece suit which he teamed with a cool pair of sunglasses Olivia flashed a smile for cameras as she made her way along the red carpet The actress looked amazing in her huge dress Elsewhere Emma D’Arcy looked cool as they tucked a grey shirt into smart pleased trousers The star, who plays Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, slung a coordinated blazer over their shoulder and accessorised with sunglasses and silver necklaces Dan Fogler dressed to impress in a black suit and a blue tie for the premiere Ewan Mitchell got the all black suit memo as he hit the star-studded red carpet in London Pregnant Jordon Stevens cradled her baby bump as she posed in a black dress at the premiere Tom Glynn-Carney wowed in a dazzling black suit Tom Cullen looked dapper as he hit the red carpet The prequel to HBO smash-hit Game Of Thrones, hit screens back in 2022 and dropped its series three trailer back in April.

Major cast members including Matt Smith, Emma D'Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans and Fabien Frankel will be back for season three. Also appearing are Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, Matthew Needham, and James Norton. Rounding out the ensemble are Tom Bennett, Kieran Bew, Kurt Egyiawan, Freddie Fox, Clinton Liberty, Gayle Rankin, Abubakar Salim, Tom Cullen, Tommy Flanagan, Dan Fogler, Joplin Sibtain, and Barry Sloane.

Previously, fans shared their excitement as a very violent season three trailer dropped - with warring soldiers butchered and burned alive. Writing in the YouTube comments section, one fan penned: 'Now we are talking; This season is dark and full of terrors; My boy, Daemon finally getting the Action he deserves!!

'This series is so dark, so tragic and epic...pure gold; This looks better than season 2. Let's hope it delivers.

' Elsewhere, viewers of another Game Of Thrones prequel series were left devastated by a heartbreaking death. Set a century before Game Of Thrones, A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms follows a lowborn knight named Dunk and his squire Egg . Titled In The Name Of The Mother, the storyline featured the dreaded 'Trial of the Seven'. Prince Baelor 'Breakspear' Targaryen aligned with main character Dunk's team - in an unexpected move.

This was an attempt to protect his brother and nephews, who were on the opposing side.

Annie Shapero turned heads in a grey wool blazer and matching pencil skirt Archie Barnes, 20, was all smiles as he arrived at the bash Bethany Antonia showed off her amazing figure in a navy backless gown and heels The actress continued to show off her glamorous look as she attended the after party Joel Dommett opted for a leather jacket over a white shirt and tie for the premiere The premiere comes days after co-creator Ryan Condal declared: 'These sequences, I will confidently say, are unlike anything that's ever been done on television before'; pictured Matt Pictured: Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower in House of the Dragon Although an honourable decision, Baelor unfortunately met a tragic end in the episode.

Baelor's skull was crushed by a mace belonging to his brother Maekar and he succumbed to these wounds. Writing on X, viewers penned: 'Baelor Targaryen you will be missed by all.

' 'Baelor take me with you. ' 'All of us at Baelor's funeral. ' 'Just want to give a huge round of applause to Bertie Carvel for his performance as Baelor Targaryen. He really brought to life one of the best Asoiaf characters.

' Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Ira Parker said of Baelor: 'At so young in his life, he became this war hero, this savior of the kingdom and the realm. 'Because of his nature, everybody's telling him how honorable he is and how he's gonna make the greatest king that Westeros has ever had since the Conqueror. 'And then finally a moment comes for him to actually put up when his honor is tested in truth.

Virtue untested is no virtue at all. '





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