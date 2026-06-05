House of the Dragon Season 4: Aiming for Early Spring 2026 Start, Will Be the Biggest Yet

Co-creator Ryan Condal reveals that House of the Dragon's final season could begin filming as early as next spring, driven by the British climate and a two-year cycle. He promises the season will be the largest in scale and ambition, despite already working on it before Season 3 airs.

Ryan Condal , co-creator of House of the Dragon, has provided early insights into the production timeline and scale of the show's highly anticipated fourth and final season .

According to Condal, cameras for Season 4 could start rolling as early as next spring. This schedule is heavily dictated by the British climate; the production must straddle the British summer, meaning filming typically begins in spring and wraps before the days get significantly shorter. Given the more than year-long preparation and shooting period, this timing slots neatly into an approximate two-year gap between seasons, consistent with previous intervals.

Condal emphasized that while the episode count will be similar to earlier seasons, the scale will be far greater, describing it as "the biggest season we have made, for sure" and noting that the ambition for the final run is "massive.

" He is deeply immersed in crafting Season 4, even before Season 3 has been released to the public, acknowledging the unavoidable overlap. Though he identifies as an "all good things come to an end" type person, he remains focused on delivering a final season worthy of the sprawling saga, one that promises to be the most ambitious yet.

These comments come as the prequel series prepares to premiere Season 3, with a teaser trailer already setting a date for its return, and as HBO continues to expand the Game of Thrones universe





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House Of The Dragon Game Of Thrones Ryan Condal Season 4 HBO Production Timeline Final Season

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