House of the Dragon: Season 3 Returning to HBO Max on June 21, 2026

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The popular 'prequel' spin-off series, 'House of the Dragon' is returning to HBO Max for Season 3 next month. The new season will delve into the civil war within the House Targaryen, as promised by the teaser trailer.

It arrives on Sunday, June 21, 2026, exclusively on HBO Max. The show, based on George R. R. Martin's 'Fire & Blood', follows King Viserys I Targaryen's heirs, each struggling for their claim to the Iron Throne. Ryan Condal and Martin created the series, which is inspired by the real-life English-Normandy civil war. The returning cast includes Emma D'Arcy, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, and others.

Cast of the returning season 3 of House of the Dragon (Image: HBO Max) The series features a predominantly political unrest, with a focus on the political turmoil within the House Targaryen. It paves the way for the much-anticipated Battle of the Gullet, likely to occur early in Season 3





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