House of the Dragon Season 3 Premiere: Battle of the Gullet Runtime Revealed

Get ready for an epic start to 'House of the Dragon' season 3. The Battle of the Gullet, initially planned for season 2, will now open the new season. With a runtime of 72 minutes, the premiere promises a thrilling and lengthy episode filled with action and drama.

The runtime for 'House of the Dragon' season 3 , episode 1 has been revealed. The upcoming season will kick off with the highly anticipated Battle of the Gullet, originally slated for season 2 but pushed to season 3 .

This naval battle, fought at sea with both ships and dragons, is set to be one of the bloodiest in the history of the George R.R. Martin-created universe. Showrunner Ryan Condal and cast members have previously hinted at the epic scale of the conflict, promising something never before seen in the show.

According to HBO's schedule, the episode will air from 9:00 p.m. to 10:12 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 21, giving it a runtime of 72 minutes, including credits and the 'Inside the Episode' segment. This makes it the longest premiere episode so far. Fans eagerly await the season's start to witness this monumental battle and the continued saga of House Targaryen





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House Of The Dragon Battle Of The Gullet Season 3 Premiere George R.R. Martin HBO

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