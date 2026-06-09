House of the Dragon Season 3 Premiere

The highly anticipated Season 3 of the hit HBO series House of the Dragon premiered tonight in London, featuring a star-studded cast. The show, based on George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood, is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and tells the story of House Targaryen. Returning cast members include Matt Smith, Emma D'Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, Matthew Needham, Tom Bennett, Kieran Bew, Kurt Egyiawan, Freddie Fox, Clinton Liberty, Gayle Rankin, and Abubakar Salim. The show's creator, Ryan Condal, was also in attendance at the premiere. The third season of House of the Dragon promises to be just as thrilling as the previous seasons, with its intricate plot twists and complex characters. Fans of the show are eagerly awaiting the new season, which is expected to delve deeper into the history of House Targaryen. The show's premiere was a grand affair, with many of the cast members walking the red carpet and posing for photos. Olivia Cooke, one of the show's lead actresses, was spotted attending the premiere, looking stunning in a black dress. Matt Smith, who plays the role of Daemon Targaryen, was also in attendance, looking dashing in his suit. The show's premiere is a significant event for fans of the series, and many are eagerly awaiting the new season. With its rich history and complex characters, House of the Dragon is a show that has captured the hearts of many. The third season promises to be just as exciting as the previous seasons, and fans are eagerly awaiting its release.

with a glitzy world premiere tonight in London . Returning Season 3 cast includes Matt Smith , Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke , Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, Matthew Needham, Tom Bennett, Kieran Bew, Kurt Egyiawan, Freddie Fox, Clinton Liberty, Gayle Rankin, and Abubakar Salim.

Based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, House of the Dragon is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and tells the story of House Targaryen.

Image Credit: Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images Olivia Cooke attends the ‘House Of The Dragon’ S3 World Premiere at Odeon West End on June 08, 2026 in London Image Credit: Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images Bethany Antonia attends the ‘House Of The Dragon’ S3 World Premiere at Odeon West End on June 08, 2026 in LondonImage Credit: Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images Matt Smith attends the ‘House Of The Dragon’ S3 World Premiere at Odeon West End on June 08, 2026 in London Image Credit: Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images Emma D’Arcy attends the ‘House Of The Dragon’ S3 World Premiere at Odeon West End on June 08, 2026 in London Image Credit: Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images Annie Shapero attends the ‘House Of The Dragon’ S3 World Premiere at Odeon West End on June 08, 2026 in London Image Credit: Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images Jefferson Hall attends the ‘House Of The Dragon’ S3 World Premiere at Odeon West End on June 08, 2026 in LondonImage Credit: Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images Kurt Egyiawan attends the ‘House Of The Dragon’ S3 World Premiere at Odeon West End on June 08, 2026 in London Image Credit: Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images Olivia Cooke attends the ‘House Of The Dragon’ S3 World Premiere at Odeon West End on June 08, 2026 in London Image Credit: Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images Bethany Antonia attends the ‘House Of The Dragon’ S3 World Premiere at Odeon West End on June 08, 2026 in London Image Credit: Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images Steve Toussaint attends the ‘House Of The Dragon’ S3 World Premiere at Odeon West End on June 08, 2026 in LondonImage Credit: Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images Harry Collett attends the ‘House Of The Dragon’ S3 World Premiere at Odeon West End on June 08, 2026 in London Image Credit: Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images Annie Shapero attends the ‘House Of The Dragon’ S3 World Premiere at Odeon West End on June 08, 2026 in London Image Credit: Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images Fabien Frankel attends the ‘House Of The Dragon’ S3 World Premiere at Odeon West End on June 08, 2026 in London Image Credit: Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images Jefferson Hall attends the ‘House Of The Dragon’ S3 World Premiere at Odeon West End on June 08, 2026 in LondonImage Credit: Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images Phoebe Campbell attends the ‘House Of The Dragon’ S3 World Premiere at Odeon West End on June 08, 2026 in LondonImage Credit: Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images Tom Glynn-Carney attends the ‘House Of The Dragon’ S3 World Premiere at Odeon West End on June 08, 2026 in LondonImage Credit: Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images Ryan Condal attends the ‘House Of The Dragon’ S3 World Premiere at Odeon West End on June 08, 2026 in London





DEADLINE / 🏆 109. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

House Of The Dragon Season 3 Premiere London Olivia Cooke Matt Smith George R.R. Martin Fire & Blood

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

House of the Dragon Season Three Premiere Showcases Glamour and Teases Unprecedented Battle SequencesThe world premiere of House of the Dragon's third season in London featured stars Olivia Cooke, Matt Smith, and Emma D'Arcy on the red carpet. The event preceded the season's June 22 launch on HBO Max, which co-creator Ryan Condal promises will feature television sequences unlike anything seen before, centering on the epic and bloody Battle of the Gullet from the Targaryen civil war.

Read more »

Boston Blue Star Sonequa Martin-Green Breaks Down Season 1 Finale Cliffhanger and Season 2 HopesSonequa Martin-Green discusses the Boston Blue season 1 finale, including Lena's shooting, meeting her biological father, and the shocking cliffhanger involving her boyfriend Brian. She also shares insights on season 2 and the show's themes of resilience and duty.

Read more »

It's Officially The End Of An Era For House Of The DragonHotD is about to change completely...

Read more »

House of the Dragon Season 3 Premiere: Battle of the Gullet Runtime RevealedGet ready for an epic start to 'House of the Dragon' season 3. The Battle of the Gullet, initially planned for season 2, will now open the new season. With a runtime of 72 minutes, the premiere promises a thrilling and lengthy episode filled with action and drama.

Read more »