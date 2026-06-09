‘House Of The Dragon’ Renewed For Season 4 At HBO

'Game of Thrones' prequel series 'House of the Dragon'has been renewed for a fourth season ahead of its Season 3 premiere this summer.

‘Ride Or Die’ Trailer: Hannah Waddingham Is A Paid Killer & Octavia Spencer Is Along For The Ride In Prime Video Action Comedyhas been renewed for a fourth season ahead of its Season 3 premiere this summer.

Season 4 is set for release in 2028. The news was announced Thursday byand HBO Max, during the premium cabler’s presentation in New York City. HBO also release new Season 3 photos which you can see above and below. Is ‘House Of The Dragon’ Ending With Season 4?

HBO Boss Casey Bloys Addresses The Question Showrunner Ryan Condal had previously revealed that the series would end after four seasons, but that was not mentioned in the release and is up in the air right now. Sources tell us Condal is still writing the fourth season and the end date could change. Condal will make the final decision after Season 4 is completed.

HBO Boss Casey Bloys Says IP Push With Titles Such As ‘IT: Welcome To Derry’ Helps Fill “Void” Left By Fewer Movie Dealstells the story of House Targaryen. The eight-episode Season 2, which wrapped in August 2024, picked up immediately after the death of Lucerys Velaryon, Rhaenyra’s son, at the hands of Aemond Targaryen. The season focused on the escalating conflict, moving the story from a cold war into the fiery “Dance of the Dragons” civil war.

Season three cast includes Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, Matthew Needham, James Norton, Tom Bennett, Kieran Bew, Kurt Egyiawan, Freddie Fox, Clinton Liberty, Gayle Rankin, and Abubakar Salim. The series is co-created and executive produced by Martin and Ryan Condal, who serves as showrunner.

Sara Hess, Melissa Bernstein, Kevin de la Noy, Vince Gerardis, David Hancock and Philippa Goslett also executive produce. Winners List; P!nk Opener; First Openly Trans Winner; EGOT Alert; Red CarpetGeorge or martin 2028 house of the dragon s4 is very unfair 2027 way better just do it send game of thrones and house of the dragon a Knight of the 7 kingdoms to Whitegate co cork hill road co cork and avalon Bawnagoynig Belgooly co cork early 2026





DEADLINE / 🏆 109. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

House of the Dragon Season Three Premiere Showcases Glamour and Teases Unprecedented Battle SequencesThe world premiere of House of the Dragon's third season in London featured stars Olivia Cooke, Matt Smith, and Emma D'Arcy on the red carpet. The event preceded the season's June 22 launch on HBO Max, which co-creator Ryan Condal promises will feature television sequences unlike anything seen before, centering on the epic and bloody Battle of the Gullet from the Targaryen civil war.

Read more »

It's Officially The End Of An Era For House Of The DragonHotD is about to change completely...

Read more »

House of the Dragon Season 3 Premiere: Battle of the Gullet Runtime RevealedGet ready for an epic start to 'House of the Dragon' season 3. The Battle of the Gullet, initially planned for season 2, will now open the new season. With a runtime of 72 minutes, the premiere promises a thrilling and lengthy episode filled with action and drama.

Read more »

House of the Dragon Season 3 PremiereThe highly anticipated Season 3 of the hit HBO series House of the Dragon premiered tonight in London, featuring a star-studded cast. The show, based on George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood, is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and tells the story of House Targaryen. Returning cast members include Matt Smith, Emma D'Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, Matthew Needham, Tom Bennett, Kieran Bew, Kurt Egyiawan, Freddie Fox, Clinton Liberty, Gayle Rankin, and Abubakar Salim. The show's creator, Ryan Condal, was also in attendance at the premiere. The third season of House of the Dragon promises to be just as thrilling as the previous seasons, with its intricate plot twists and complex characters. Fans of the show are eagerly awaiting the new season, which is expected to delve deeper into the history of House Targaryen. The show's premiere was a grand affair, with many of the cast members walking the red carpet and posing for photos. Olivia Cooke, one of the show's lead actresses, was spotted attending the premiere, looking stunning in a black dress. Matt Smith, who plays the role of Daemon Targaryen, was also in attendance, looking dashing in his suit. The show's premiere is a significant event for fans of the series, and many are eagerly awaiting the new season. With its rich history and complex characters, House of the Dragon is a show that has captured the hearts of many. The third season promises to be just as exciting as the previous seasons, and fans are eagerly awaiting its release.

Read more »