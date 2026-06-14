House of the Dragon: Matt Smith Teases Daemon's Evolution in Season 3

After a divisive second season, Matt Smith discusses the changes for his character, Prince Daemon Targaryen, in House of the Dragon's upcoming season. Fans can expect epic battles, heartbreaking losses, and more character development as the story progresses.

House of the Dragon's second season left fans divided, with some appreciating the cerebral journey and others disliking it. The narrative saw Prince Daemon Targaryen ( Matt Smith ) confined at Harrenhal, Westeros's most haunted castle, grappling with his past through haunting dreams.

Meanwhile, he traded barbs with Lord Simon Strong, manipulated House Blackwood, and formed a peculiar bond with a mysterious figure. Now, Matt Smith teases Daemon's evolution in Season 3. In an interview with ComicBook, Smith and Emma D'Arcy (Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen) hinted at changes for Daemon. Smith noted the difference in filming, appreciating the camaraderie with colleagues and less time in dreary locations.

Ewan Mitchell's Prince Aemond Targaryen is set to bring chaos to Harrenhal. Fans of the books know what awaits Aemond, promising thrilling scenes. Daemon, however, finds solace with Rhaenyra, according to D'Arcy. Season 3 promises epic battles, heart-wrenching losses, and more character descent into madness.

With a growing web of characters, the season is set to be gripping and explosive





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House Of The Dragon Matt Smith Daemon Targaryen Season 3 Epic Battles

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