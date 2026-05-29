House of the Dragon launches full American Sign Language versions for Seasons 1‑3 on HBO Max

HBO Max now streams the entire first season of House of the Dragon with an American Sign Language track, with Seasons 2 and 3 slated for ASL release in June. The adaptations feature veteran signers Landen Gonzales and Sophia Morales under the direction of Justin Jackerson, marking a historic step for accessibility in premium fantasy television.

The first season of the HBO Max epic House of the Dragon is now fully accessible to Deaf and hard‑of‑hearing audiences through an American Sign Language (ASL) track.

The ASL interpretation was crafted by veteran signer Landen Gonzales, known for his work with Deaf West Theatre{ } and directed by Justin ̣Jack erson, who previously coordinated the ASL wouldnt ̇ adaptation of Wuthering Heights. Viewers can switch to the sign‑language version at any point in the series, ensuring that the intricate political intrigue and dramatic battles are conveyed with the same emotional intensity as the spoken dialogue.

This milestone marks the first time a major fantasy franchise on a mainstream streaming platform has offered a complete season in ASL, signalling a broader commitment to inclusive storytelling. Season two will follow suit, with a debut scheduled for June 15. The new ASL dub will be performed by Sophia Morales, whose recent credits include the signed rendition of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

Production on both seasons involved close collaboration between the ASL performers and the show's creative team to preserve the tonal nuances of the original performances while making the visual language flow naturally with the on‑screen action. The third season will be released weekly in the United States and EMEA starting June 21, and both Gonzales and Morales will return to interpret the latest episodes.

In addition to the returning main cast-Mélanie Arthur as Rhaenyra, Matt Smith as Daemon, Olivia Cooke as Alicent, Rhys Ifans as Otto, Steve Toussaint as Corlys, Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria, Fabien Frankel as Criston Cole, Harry Collett as Jace, Tom Glynn‑Carney as Aegon II, Ewan Mitchell as Aemond, Bethany Antonia as Baela, Phoebe Campbell as Rhaena, Phia Saban as Helaena, Tom Bennett as Ulf White, and Freddie Fox as Ser Gwayne-new talent will also appear, including Tommy Flanagan as Ser Roderick Dustin, Dan Fogler as Ser Torrhen Manderly, and James Norton as Ormund Hightower. The series continues to adapt the rise and fall of the Targaryen dynasty from George R.R.

Martin's Fire & Blood, with Martin and showrunner Ryan Condal steering the narrative alongside executive producers Sara Hess, Melissa Bernstein, Kevin de la Noy, Vince Gerardis, David Hancock, and Philippa Goslett. The ASL rollout reflects HBO Max's expanding accessibility strategy, joining other recent initiatives such as Spanish subtitles, audio descriptions, and captioning for a wide range of content.

Industry analysts note that such measures not only broaden the audience base but also set a precedent for future high‑budget productions to consider language‑specific adaptations from the outset. Critics have praised the quality of the signing, highlighting Gonzales's ability to capture Rhaenyra's vulnerability and Morales's crisp delivery during the show's most intense battle sequences.

With the upcoming releases of House of the Dragon seasons 2 and 3, fans of both the series and inclusive media will have ample opportunity to experience the saga in a format that respects and celebrates Deaf culture





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