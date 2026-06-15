‘House of the Dragon’ Is Finally Reaching ‘Game of Thrones’ Heights

It may not be the equal of “Game of Thrones,” but it’s getting closer.

is back! And, according to HBO, that’s basically the extent of what I’m permitted to reveal about its eagerly anticipated third season—other than that, as with, it proves that power is irresistible and that ruling is a titanic pain in the you-know-what.

Most every important plot point from the series’ return engagement has been deemed a spoiler by the powers-that-be, so fans need not worry about anything vital being divulged in this write-up. What is safe to say is that the follow-up to itsis an assured and often-thrilling mixture of colossal battles and court intrigue, marked by a narrative that’s bound up in knots and some of the finest CGI-enhanced action on television.

When we last left Westeros, it was on the brink of war, although to stave off that cataclysmic conflict, Alicent Hightower was scheming to install exiled Rhaenyra on the Iron Throne behind the backs of her sons Aegon , the current king who’s been gravely injured, and his self-anointed replacement ruler Aemond , an eye-patched psychopath. Rhaenyra wanted revenge against Aegon for the death of her boy, but unbeknownst to her, he’s on the run with Larys Strong , who’s plotting the monarch’s eventual return .

However, in the premiere, she’s still not sure she can trust Alicent, her former best friend, whose treacherous plan could be a ruse—as is suspected by Rhaenyra’s loyal son Jacaerys . George R.R. Martin and Ryan Condal’s series expends initial energy putting its various pawns in place before staging a rousing high-seas faceoff between the forces of Lord Corlys Velaryon , the “Sea Snake” and “Hand of the Queen,” and imposing Sharako Lohar .

Director Loni Peristere orchestrates this skirmish with muscularity, aided by stellar visual effects for the multiple dragons flying overhead, roaring mightily and spewing fire. In terms of spectacle, no other show has it beat, and in its ensuing episodes, it demonstrates that it’s additionally pretty good when it comes to on-the-ground combat performed with giant swords on muddy, fiery fields.

Looming large over everything in Westeros once again is Aemond’s gargantuan dragon Vhagar, whose fearsomeness is so great that he must always be accounted for when devising military tactics. This time around, there’s another wild card in the mix: Sheepstealer, an untamed winged beast that, courtesy of its wayward rider , sows unintended seeds of destruction.

Volatility is omnipresent in, whose story is a case study of God laughing at men making plans, and that gives it a consistent anxiousness which helps it speed past its lesser subplots. There are many threads strewn throughout this new season, including Corlys’ fraught relationship with his bastard sons Alyn and Addam , the former a seaman who fights by his side and the latter a dragon rider, as well as the persistent enigmatic meddling of Alys Rivers , the witch of Harrenhal, whose aid—like that of Rhaenyra’s “mistress of whisperers” Mysaria —is seemingly colored by self-interest.

Martin’s tales are never straightforward, and as in prior years, some of the pleasure of HBO’s prequel comes from trying to decipher—and keep up with—its myriad relationships, alliances, and conspiracies.is all about the desire—born from greed, selfishness, cruelty, and arrogance—for power. Yet the most amusing aspect of this season is its in-depth portrait of the burdens of being a sovereign, especially in a kingdom that’s running at less than full capacity.

From the gripes of peasants to the jockeying of lords to the competing strategies of military commanders, a king is constantly besieged eight ways to Sunday. The series’ realistic portrait of governing as an enormous millstone infuses the proceedings with a welcome bit of tongue-in-cheek be-careful-what-you-wish-for humor. , such that one character’s foolish decision can lead to tragic misfortunes that spawn sprawling revenge plans with the capacity to alter clans’ fates.

The micro and macro are in perfect intertwined harmony, and while a refresher of past seasons is recommended before embarking on these latest chapters, the motivations of its main players are lucidly dramatized. Moreover, its leads are now so comfortable in their roles that there isn’t a false performance in the ensemble, with D’Arcy’s mixture of grief, rage, and narcissism and Mitchell’s ruthless fanaticism helping energize this go-round.has settled into a grand fantasy groove.

Though one sometimes wishes it would do more to differentiate itself from that which came before , it’s a rousing multifaceted saga about the various ugly things people will do to better their lots in life—or, in a few cases, to crush their enemies and rule with glorious cruelty. Wending its way through diverse lands and communities, all of them defined by unique social and political systems, it boasts an expansive richness that’s engrossing on a moment-to-moment basis.

There are shocking demises, sly ruses, underhanded double-crosses, and bitter clashes galore in Martin and co-creator Ryan Condal’s epic, which works on its own terms and yet also enhances its sense of import by sporadically reminding viewers that the mythic “song of ice and fire” is on the not-too-distant horizon. Given how wedded the two are to each other, one can imagine a future in which new viewers begin their marathon binges with this prequel before embarking on the original.

More surprising, however, is that it’s increasingly clear that this spin-off is fast approaching the heights of its illustrious ancestor.





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