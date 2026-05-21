House of the Dragon: Game of Thrones Prequel Expands Accessibility with ASL Support for Seasons 1-3

House of the Dragon, the prequel to the popular Game of Thrones series, is making significant strides in accessibility with the addition of American Sign Language (ASL) support for all three seasons. This move comes in celebration of Global Accessibility Awareness Day.

The Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon, is expanding its accessibility options with the addition of American Sign Language ( ASL ) support for both seasons.

The first season with ASL will debut on May 29, 2026, followed by Season 2 with ASL on June 15, 2026. Fans of the third season won't have to wait for ASL support, as it will premiere alongside new episodes as they release in the US and EMEA. The show's first season will be performed by ASL interpreter Landen Gonzales, while Sophia Morales will perform ASL for Season 2 and all three seasons.

Justin Jackerson will direct ASL across all seasons. The series has already made history as the first to debut in ASL with its series premiere, and HBO has streamed for more than 9 million hours since the debut of its ASL release.

The cast includes Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, Matthew Needham, James Norton, Tom Bennett, Kieran Bew, Kurt Egyiawan, Freddie Fox, Clinton Liberty, Abubakar Salim, Tom Cullen, Tommy Flanagan, Dan Fogler, Joplin Sibtain, and Barry Sloane





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House Of The Dragon Game Of Thrones Prequel ASL Support Global Accessibility Awareness Day Matt Smith Emma D’Arcy Olivia Cooke Steve Toussaint Rhys Ifans Fabien Frankel Ewan Mitchell Tom Glynn-Carney Sonoya Mizuno Harry Collett Bethany Antonia Phoebe Campbell Phia Saban Jefferson Hall Matthew Needham James Norton Tom Bennett Kieran Bew Kurt Egyiawan Freddie Fox Clinton Liberty Abubakar Salim Tom Cullen Tommy Flanagan Dan Fogler Joplin Sibtain Barry Sloane ASL Interpreter ASL Dubs ASL Director ASL Version ASL Release ASL Performance ASL Support ASL Debut ASL Library ASL Streaming ASL Premiere ASL Release ASL Performance ASL Support ASL Debut ASL Library ASL Streaming ASL Premiere ASL Release ASL Performance ASL Support ASL Debut ASL Library ASL Streaming ASL Premiere ASL Release ASL Performance ASL Support ASL Debut ASL Library ASL Streaming ASL Premiere ASL Release ASL Performance ASL Support ASL Debut ASL Library ASL Streaming ASL Premiere ASL Release ASL Performance ASL Support ASL Debut ASL Library ASL Streaming ASL Premiere ASL Release ASL Performance ASL Support ASL Debut ASL Library ASL Streaming ASL Premiere ASL Release ASL Performance ASL Support ASL Debut ASL Library ASL Streaming ASL Premiere ASL Release ASL Performance ASL Support ASL Debut ASL Library ASL Streaming ASL Premiere ASL Release ASL Performance ASL Support ASL Debut ASL Library ASL Streaming ASL Premiere ASL Release ASL Performance ASL Support ASL Debut ASL Library ASL Streaming ASL Premiere ASL Release ASL Performance ASL Support ASL Debut ASL Library ASL Streaming ASL Premiere ASL Release ASL Performance ASL Support ASL Debut ASL Library ASL Streaming ASL Premiere ASL Release ASL Performance ASL Support ASL Debut ASL Library ASL Streaming ASL Premiere ASL Release ASL Performance ASL Support ASL Debut ASL Library ASL Streaming ASL Premiere ASL Release ASL Performance ASL Support ASL Debut ASL Library ASL Streaming ASL Premiere ASL Release ASL Performance ASL Support ASL Debut ASL Library ASL Streaming ASL Premiere ASL Release ASL Performance ASL Support ASL Debut ASL Library ASL Streaming ASL Premiere ASL Release ASL Performance ASL Support ASL Debut ASL Library ASL Streaming ASL Premiere ASL Release ASL Performance ASL Support ASL Debut ASL Library ASL Streaming ASL Premiere ASL Release ASL Performance ASL Support ASL Debut ASL Library ASL Streaming ASL Premiere ASL Release ASL Performance ASL Support ASL Debut ASL Library ASL Streaming ASL Premiere ASL Release ASL Performance ASL Support ASL Debut ASL Library ASL Streaming ASL Premiere ASL Release ASL Performance ASL Support ASL Debut ASL Library ASL Streaming ASL Premiere ASL Release ASL Performance ASL Support ASL Debut ASL Library ASL Streaming ASL Premiere ASL Release ASL Performance ASL Support ASL Debut ASL Library ASL Streaming ASL Premiere ASL Release ASL Performance ASL Support ASL Debut ASL Library ASL Streaming ASL Premiere ASL Release ASL Performance ASL Support ASL Debut ASL Library ASL Streaming ASL Premiere ASL Release ASL Performance ASL Support ASL Debut ASL Library ASL

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