House of the Dragon Expands with ASL Season 2 and New Franchise Projects

An overview of the Game of Thrones universe's ongoing expansion through House of the Dragon, including the upcoming ASL release of Season 2 and other new content for fans in 2026.

Though it's been almost a decade since Game of Thrones wrapped up its phenomenally successful run, the universe it launched has continued, primarily through its acclaimed successor, House of the Dragon.

Created by George R. R. Martin and Ryan Condal, the Game of Thrones prequel is the second television series adapted from Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire novels and is based on the fictional history Fire & Blood, beginning a century after the Targaryen conquest unites the Seven Kingdoms, and chronicling the rise and fall of House Targaryen, from its golden age to a catastrophic civil war called the Dance of the Dragons. Since its premiere in 2022, House of the Dragon has become as popular and acclaimed as its predecessor, sometimes more, and the franchise has recently expanded to include the new series A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

The series has also spawned a podcast that has developed a community of its own, and in June 2026, House of the Dragon will debut new ASL versions of its latest seasons, beginning with Season 2. Read on to discover everything the Game of Thrones universe has in store for fans in June 2026. 1 'House Of the Dragon' Season 2 (ASL Version) Release Date: June 15, 2026 House of the Dragon opened to great success when it premiered in 2022, often surpassing the initial rankings of its parent show.

The Game of Thrones prequel was instantly greenlit for a second season, which premiered in 2024, a third season, premiering in 2026, and an upcoming fourth and final season, arriving sometime in 2028. The second season of House of the Dragon explores the beginning of the Targaryen civil war, aka the Dance of the Dragons, and what it costs the people of Westeros.

In May 2026, as a celebration of Global Awareness Day, HBO Max announced the streaming debut of the House of the Dragon ASL (American Sign Language) version. An ASL version of Season 1 was released soon after, which will be followed by Season 2's ASL version on June 15, 2026. The ASL dubbing is performed by Sophia Morales and Justin Jackerson, with the latter serving as the Director of ASL across all seasons.

The ASL debut of House of the Dragon adds to the streamer's ASL initiative that began in 2023 with Barbie





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