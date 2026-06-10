House of the Dragon Actor Fabian Frankel Shares His Thoughts on Ser Criston Cole's Development

Fabian Frankel, the actor who plays Ser Criston Cole in House of the Dragon, has shared his thoughts on the character's development in the show. In a recent interview, Frankel discussed how the writers' decisions have impacted his character's likability and how he feels about being typecast as a villain.

Fabian Frankel , the actor who plays Ser Criston Cole in House of the Dragon, has shared his thoughts on the character's development in the show.

In a recent interview, Frankel discussed how the writers' decisions have impacted his character's likability and how he feels about being typecast as a villain. Frankel mentioned that he was initially hoping to make Criston more likable in the new season, but the writers had other plans. He jokingly stated that they wanted to keep him 'unlikable, man' and 'derailed' in his career.

This comes as no surprise, given the show's reputation for pushing the boundaries of character development and storytelling. The actor also shared his frustration with the writers' decisions, stating that they 'got cut' any attempts to show a more human side to Criston. This has led to a divide among fans, with some appreciating the complexity of the character and others finding him unlikable. The show's creator, George R.R.

Martin, has also been critical of the show's changes, particularly in Season 2. This has sparked a heated debate among fans and critics, with some defending the show's creative choices and others calling for a return to the original source material. The tension between the writers and actors is a testament to the show's ability to spark controversy and discussion.

As the show continues to evolve, it will be interesting to see how the writers and actors navigate the complex world of House of the Dragon. In the meantime, fans can continue to speculate about the future of Criston Cole and the show as a whole.

The debate surrounding House of the Dragon is a reminder that television shows can be a reflection of our own values and biases, and that the characters and storylines we engage with can have a lasting impact on our perspectives. Whether you love or hate Criston Cole, one thing is certain: the show has sparked a conversation that will continue long after the final episode airs.

The world of House of the Dragon is one of complexity and nuance, where characters are multidimensional and the lines between good and evil are blurred. This is a show that challenges its viewers to think critically about the world we live in and the choices we make. As the story unfolds, it will be interesting to see how the characters navigate the complexities of power, loyalty, and morality.

With its complex characters and morally ambiguous storylines, House of the Dragon is a show that will keep you on the edge of your seat and leave you questioning everything you thought you knew about the world of Westeros. The show's ability to spark debate and discussion is a testament to its power and impact, and it will be interesting to see how the writers and actors continue to push the boundaries of storytelling in the future.

The world of House of the Dragon is one of intrigue and suspense, where the characters are constantly navigating the complexities of power and loyalty. This is a show that will keep you guessing until the very end, and one that will leave you thinking long after the final episode airs.

Whether you are a fan of the original book series or a newcomer to the world of Westeros, House of the Dragon is a show that has something for everyone. With its complex characters, morally ambiguous storylines, and epic scope, it is a show that will keep you on the edge of your seat and leave you questioning everything you thought you knew about the world of fantasy.

The debate surrounding House of the Dragon is a reminder that television shows can be a reflection of our own values and biases, and that the characters and storylines we engage with can have a lasting impact on our perspectives. Whether you love or hate Criston Cole, one thing is certain: the show has sparked a conversation that will continue long after the final episode airs.

The world of House of the Dragon is one of complexity and nuance, where characters are multidimensional and the lines between good and evil are blurred. This is a show that challenges its viewers to think critically about the world we live in and the choices we make. As the story unfolds, it will be interesting to see how the characters navigate the complexities of power, loyalty, and morality.

With its complex characters and morally ambiguous storylines, House of the Dragon is a show that will keep you on the edge of your seat and leave you questioning everything you thought you knew about the world of Westeros. The show's ability to spark debate and discussion is a testament to its power and impact, and it will be interesting to see how the writers and actors continue to push the boundaries of storytelling in the future





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