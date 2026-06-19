House of the Dragon Actor Compares Alyn's Shaved Head to Egg from A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

Abubakar Salim, who plays Alyn of Hull in House of the Dragon, discusses the ritualistic and shameful aspects of his character shaving his head, drawing parallels to Egg from the spinoff series.

In a recent interview, Abubakar Salim , the actor portraying Alyn of Hull in HBO's House of the Dragon, drew a fascinating comparison between his character's decision to shave his head and the similar choice made by Egg in the spinoff series A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

This parallel highlights themes of identity, shame, and empowerment that resonate across both shows. Alyn, the illegitimate son of Lord Corlys Velaryon, shaved his head during the second season to conceal his Velaryon heritage-a heritage he both cherishes and resents. Similarly, Egg, the young Targaryen in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, shaved his head to disguise himself after fleeing his family. Salim revealed that this act for Alyn is not merely about hiding but also about taking control.

It is a ritual that blends shame with pride, allowing Alyn to say, 'This is who I am, without my hair.

' The actor noted that many people, particularly men, experience a shift in identity with hair loss, making this a universally relatable moment. Salim emphasized that Alyn will forever struggle with being seen as his father's son, always under the shadow of Corlys Velaryon's legacy. This battle is central to his character arc. House of the Dragon season 3 is set to premiere on June 21, 2025, and will continue exploring Alyn's journey.

Salim's insights offer a deeper understanding of the character's motivations and the show's rich thematic layers. Salim further elaborated that the head-shaving is a ritualistic act for Alyn. It is not a one-time decision but something he does repeatedly, each time reaffirming his identity and confronting his shame. The actor explained that Alyn feels immense pressure from his father's reputation.

Corlys Velaryon, known as the Sea Snake, is one of the most powerful men in Westeros, and Alyn is constantly compared to him. This comparison extends to his abilities as a sailor; Alyn is a skilled seafarer in his own right, yet his achievements are often attributed to his father's influence. The shame of being an illegitimate child and the pride of his own accomplishments create a complex emotional landscape.

Salim pointed out that this duality is evident in Alyn's interactions with other characters, particularly his half-brother Addam and his father Corlys. In season 2, viewers saw Alyn struggle with his place in the world, and season 3 will delve deeper into these conflicts. The actor also noted that the act of shaving his head gives Alyn a sense of control over his life.

In a world where his birth status dictates so much, this small ritual allows him to define himself on his own terms. The shaved head becomes a symbol of both his vulnerability and his strength. The parallel to Egg from A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is striking. Egg, whose real name is Aegon Targaryen, shaves his head to hide his noble lineage while traveling incognito with Ser Duncan the Tall.

Like Alyn, Egg uses his shaved head as a disguise, but also as a way to escape the expectations of his family. Salim admitted that when he watched A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, he found himself pointing at the screen in recognition. The shared gesture highlights a universal theme: the struggle to forge one's own identity amidst familial and societal pressures. Both characters are outsiders by birth, yet they find strength in their unconventional choices.

For Alyn, his shaved head is a daily reminder of his journey. It is a mix of shame and pride, a constant negotiation between who he was born as and who he wants to become. House of the Dragon season 3 will air on HBO and stream on HBO Max. The series, set 172 years before Game of Thrones, continues to explore the Targaryen dynasty's internal conflicts.

With Alyn's story gaining prominence, fans can expect more emotional depth and complex character development. Salim's portrayal brings nuance to a character who is often in the shadows, making Alyn a compelling figure to watch in the upcoming season





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