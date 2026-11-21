MeTV hosts House of Svengoolie presenting the 1983 Warner Bros film adaptation of Stephen King's Cujo. The broadcast features Dee Wallace and festive holiday lineup details.

MeTV's House of Svengoolie takes over the airwaves tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern and 7 p.m. Central to screen the 1983 Warner Bros. adaptation of Stephen King's Cujo. This special evening marks a significant moment for the long-running horror showcase, as host Rich Koz hands the microphone to a trio of guest presenters. The lineup features Gwengoolie, IMP, and the 800-year-old vampire character Nostalgiaferatoo. Their unique segments set the stage for a unique night of spooky entertainment and classic cinema.

The broadcast opens with IMP presenting a segment featuring a dog named Marbles. IMP has stated that Marbles will chase rabbits in a manner similar to the titular dog in the movie. This playful introduction serves as a humorous counterpoint to the tension of the film. The character IMP is known for integrating quirky props and animal interactions into the show's format. Viewers can expect a lighthearted start before the horror elements take over.

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Gwengoolie introduces a commercial parody for a fictional children's cereal called Cujo Crunch. This segment is described as a new old-timey favorite for the audience. The parody adds a layer of nostalgia and comedy to the evening's lineup. It provides a brief respite from the thriller genre before the main feature begins. The commercial break is a staple of the show's unique presentation style.

Nostalgiaferatoo hosts a segment titled Nosti's Nook, where he welcomes actress Dee Wallace to the set. Wallace is a well-known star who appeared in the original Cujo film. The interview portion is highlighted as a key feature of the night. Nostalgiaferatoo is noted for being a well-prepared interviewer for the star. The character's ancient persona adds a distinctive flair to the conversation. Dee Wallace discusses her role and memories of the production.

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The production of the 1983 film involved several animal actors and special effects. The cast included four St. Bernards, several mechanical dogs, and a black Labrador-Great Dane mix wearing a St. Bernard costume. A stuntman was also credited in the context of the film's production details. These behind-the-scenes details add depth to the viewing experience for fans. The combination of practical effects and animal training was a hallmark of the era.

In addition to the horror movie night, MeTV is rolling out its annual A Very Merry MeTV holiday event. This celebration runs from Sunday, November 22nd through Christmas Day. The network will feature classic holiday-themed television series, beloved movies, and animated specials. The event aims to provide viewers with extensive seasonal content over several weeks. It marks a transition from the spooky season to the winter holidays.

A major addition to this year's holiday celebration is the premiere of Svengoolie's Yule Log. This special program will air on Christmas morning from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. Eastern and Pacific Time. Svengoolie is changing his usual spooky surroundings for a more festive setting. He will be positioned near a crackling fireplace for two hours of cozy entertainment. This format is a new twist on the network's long-standing tradition.

Viewers tuning into Svengoolie's Yule Log can expect special guest appearances. The broadcast will include members of The Sven Squad. Other guest appearances are also scheduled, though specific details are reserved for Christmas morning. The event serves as a warm counterpart to the network's typical spooky programming. It provides a shift in tone for the holiday season.

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The schedule for Christmas Day includes a variety of classic television shows. The Twilight Zone airs Changing of the Guard at 12:35 a.m. followed by Alfred Hitchcock Presents. Dragnet features The Christmas Story at 5 a.m. Leave It to Beaver airs The Haircut at 8 a.m. Matlock presents The Scrooge at 10 a.m.

Afternoon programming continues with Bonanza's Gabrielle at 2 p.m. Wagon Train airs The Mary Ellen Thomas Story at 4 p.m. M*A*S*H features multiple episodes including Death Takes a Holiday at 7 p.m. The Andy Griffith Show broadcasts the Christmas Story at 8 p.m. Everybody Loves Raymond airs The Ball at 9 p.m.

MeTV has also announced additional programming details for the upcoming weeks. The network is preparing for the start of a three-episode event for its series Boston Blue. This event will begin next month with episodes titled Crisis and Chaos. These installments are part of the network's broader schedule of scripted content. They are expected to draw attention from fans of the procedural drama.

House of Svengoolie continues to be a staple of MeTV's late-night lineup. By combining classic horror films with live-hosted segments and celebrity interviews, the program offers a unique viewing experience. The screening of Cujo serves as a highlight of the current month. It draws in fans of Stephen King adaptations and classic cinema. The subsequent holiday programming will extend the network's engagement with audiences through the end of the year. The transition from spooky to seasonal content ensures a diverse schedule for all viewers.