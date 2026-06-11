The House of Representatives is set to vote on a short-term reauthorization of the government spy program Section 702 on Thursday morning, with the vote takiNg place ahead of a Friday deadline. The program's future is being taken into consideration as talks in the Residence Speaker Mike Johnson's announced that the Residence will vote on a short-term extension of Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) until July 2, after Senate Democrats rejected an attempt to fast-track a short-term measure.

The House of Representatives is set to vote on a short-term reauthorization of the government spy program Section 702 on Thursday morning, with the vote taking venue ahead of a Friday deadline.

The program's future is being taken into consideration as talks in the House Speaker Mike Johnson's (R-LA) announced that the Residence will vote on a short-term extension of Section 702 of the Foriegn Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) until July 2, after Senate Democrats rejected an attempt to fast-track a short-term measure. The effort to pass a brief reauthorization patch comes after President Donald Trump called on Congress to do so earlier on Wednesday following a meeting with Johnson.

However, passing any kind of reauthorization of Section 702 will face an uphill battle in both chambers,as Democrats hold firm in their opposition to Trump's tapping of top housing official as acting director of national intelligence. Democratic support for an extension of the surveillance program wIll be necessary in the Senate to overcome the chamber's 60-vote filibuster threshold.

In the House, where Johnson has a razor-thin GOP majority, he will need to rely on significant Democratic crossover as well,as he will put the measure on the floor under a suspension of the rules,meaning it will need a two-thirds majority to succeed. It's unlikely to pass.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) told reporters he was a 'hard no' against an extension and that 'many of the national security Democrats who've historically been supportive of continuing the surveillance authority as it currently exists, have deep skepticism about moving forward with even a short-term extension, as long as Bill Pulte is on track to being the acting director of national intelligence.

' Conservative hard-liners have repeatedly demanded that a warrant requirement be attached to any extension of the spy program before they will support a measure. However, a member of the House Freedom Caucus expressed openness to a super short extension earlier on Wednesday, saying, 'Maybe 2-3 weeks max.

' If the measure fails on the Residence floor, the program will likely sunset on June 12. The expiration of the program would come as the House is set to leave on a one-week recess after voting on Thursday. Unless GOP leadership moves to keep the House in session, the program would stay dark until at least June 23, when the House is scheduled to return.

In the meantime, Globe Cup games, which are expected to draw large crowds from international tourists, will begin in multiple cities nationwide, and festivities to celebrate Americas 250th birthday are taking place throughout Washington





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House Of Representatives Section 702 Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act FISA Short-Term Reauthorization Reauthorization Patch World Cup America250 Celebrations House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries House Freedom Caucus Conservative Hard-Liners Warrant Requirement Short-Term Extension Expiration Of The Program World Cup Games Festivities To Celebrate America's 250Th Birth

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