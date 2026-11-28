The House of Pacific Relations brings 12 international cottages to December Nights 2026 in Balboa Park on Dec. 4 and 5, offering global cuisine and culture amidst renewed community spirit.

The House of Pacific Relations is set to reopen its historic international cottages at Balboa Park for the December Nights festival on December 4 and 5, 2026. This annual event marks a significant return for the nonprofit organization after a challenging period that saw visitor numbers drop due to temporary parking fees. The festival offers San Diego residents a chance to experience global cultures through food, drink, and educational programs within the park's iconic grounds.

Visitors to the December Nights festival can explore a wide array of international dishes and beverages curated by volunteer ambassadors from various nations. The event features an international spirits garden and food booths hosted by groups representing countries such as Taiwan, England, Romania, Pakistan, Panama, and Somalia. Specific culinary highlights include Hungarian palacsinta, Peruvian lomo saltado, and lángos served with sour cream and cheese. Beverages on display include Żywiec lager from Poland and South Korean Cass Fresh, providing a diverse taste of global traditions without the need for international travel.

Also read Amtrak Pacific Surfliner service suspended between Irvine and Oceanside due to high tides and waves

The House of Pacific Relations, a nonprofit founded in 1935, is dedicated to furthering cooperation and understanding between national groups in the United States. The organization manages more than a dozen cottages in Balboa Park, which serve as cultural ambassadors throughout the year. While some houses maintain physical cottages, others, including the House of Romania, House of Vietnam, and House of Somalia, utilize the Hall of Nations and special events to represent their diasporas. Throughout the year, members host lawn programs featuring music, dance, and food to educate the public about their heritage and traditions.

Ghada Kadri, president of the House of Lebanon and the 2026 vice president of the House of Pacific Relations, expressed hope that the event will foster unity among San Diegans from diverse backgrounds. She emphasized the importance of children growing up with a sense of pride in their heritage and their contributions to the community. Kadri stated that seeing people from so many cultures show up for one another gives her hope for the future, encouraging the next generation to carry this spirit of cooperation into their schools and neighborhoods. The event aims to create lasting memories that celebrate both individual origins and collective achievements.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jacinta Wong, president of the House of China, noted that the organization is excited to return after a difficult year where paid parking temporarily deterred visitors. The parking fees caused donations to dry up as attendees felt they had already spent money on entry, leading to a dramatic drop in attendance. Wong expressed gratitude that the situation is improving and looks forward to next year when parking fees will be removed in 2027. The volunteer-based organizations rely heavily on donations to fund construction loans, scholarships, and youth programs, making the December Nights sales vital for their survival.

This year, the House of Pacific Relations welcomes the House of Afghanistan as a new member, which held its first lawn program during the summer. Omed Habib, co-founder and acting president of the House of Afghanistan, described a flag-hanging ceremony in the Hall of Pacific Nations that moved many attendees to tears. Habib highlighted the importance of having a platform to present the true story of the Afghan people, countering narratives that often abuse or lose their heritage in history books. The event provides a crucial opportunity for new members to share their culture and connect with the broader San Diego community.

Across from the Spreckels Organ Pavilion, tucked between two parking lots and the Marie Hitchcock Puppet Theatre, a few dozen international cottages sit among the tall trees of Balboa Park. These structures are part of the House of Pacific Relations, a nonprofit organization founded in 1935, that is dedicated to furthering cooperation and understanding between national groups in the United States. Since then, more groups have joined the House of Pacific Relations, some with physical cottages and some, such as House of Romania, House of Vietnam and House of Somalia, utilizing the Hall of Nations and various events to represent their diasporas.

Weiwei Swartz and Min Li volunteered at the House of China at the International Cottages in Balboa Park on November 21, 2026, preparing for the upcoming holiday festivities. Jacinta Wong, president of House of China, said the members of House of Pacific Relations are excited to be back at December Nights in 2026 after a difficult year in the park, during which the city instituted paid parking before later announcing it will be removed in 2027. Wong noted that the members are all volunteer organizations, so they rely on donations to help boost things, and they saw donations dry up because people felt they had already spent money on parking.

Among the new members this year is House of Afghanistan, which had its first lawn program during the summer. Omed Habib, a co-founder and current acting president, said the group held a flag-hanging ceremony inside the Hall of Pacific Nations, where each member nation has a display case, that brought tears to the eyes of some of those present. Habib emphasized the importance of having a platform to present the true story of the Afghan people, countering narratives that often abuse or lose their heritage in history books. The event provides a crucial opportunity for new members to share their culture and connect with the broader San Diego community.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The member houses use the December Nights sales to fund everything from construction loans for their cottages to scholarships, a youth essay contest, festivals and other programming throughout the year. And while it is a lot of work and long volunteer hours, many of the organizers shared that December Nights is a beloved event because it brings all the cottages together. Ghada Kadri, president of the House of Lebanon, said the event is full of energy and that everybody is working together regardless of culture. From left, Zakariah Kadri, Jason Abi Georges and Zaid Kader volunteered at a booth for House of Lebanon during recent preparations.

The house volunteers cook, bake and serve the food themselves or work with trusted local vendors and restaurants. On the menu this year from House of Ukraine is borscht, varenyky dumplings, kovbasa sandwiches, cookies and baked goods. In the spirits garden, they will serve Ukrainian vodka and beer as well as kozak coffee, made with vodka, chocolate syrup, non-dairy milk and whipped cream. House of Mexico plans to serve traditional favorites, such as tamales, champurrado, churros and a mezcalito mixed drink with chamoy and a tamarindo stick.

House of India is preparing a menu of hot samosas, paneer and chicken tikka masala and other foods, along with rum and whiskey chai lattes, Indian-spiced tea, a Mumbai Mule and other drinks. It will also feature bulgogi rice bowls and kimchi from House of South Korea with Soju, Cass Fresh and Somaek cocktails to drink. At House of Peru, guests can order lomo saltado, carapulcra de chancho, chicharron de chancho or arroz con pollo. To drink, there will be pisco sour traditional, the Peruvian national drink, as well as pisco sour de maracuya, chilcano traditional, chilcano de maracuya and a Machu Picchu cocktail.

Visitors at the House of the Philippines learn about the country's history at the International Cottages in Balboa Park on November 21, 2026. Outside of the holiday season, the groups also join together for a food festival in the spring. Ghada Kadri said you do not have to get on an airplane or have a passport to experience the world tour offered by the International Cottages in Balboa Park. She noted that while they may not be able to get to Denmark or to China, they can experience it in Balboa Park, fostering a sense of global unity and cultural appreciation among San Diego residents.