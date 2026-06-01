Michael Forsyth's appointment as Lord Speaker has spurred a wave of departures from the unelected chamber, with 27 peers retiring so far, including notable figures like Lord Fellowes and Lord Irvine. The trend raises hopes of reducing the Lords' size to match the Commons, saving taxpayer money.

The House of Lords, with over 100 members more than the Commons' 650, is the second-largest legislature in the world after China's National People's Congress.

The arrival of former Conservative Cabinet minister Michael Forsyth as Lord Speaker appears to have prompted a wave of retirements among the unelected chamber's members. Since his appointment earlier this year, Forsyth has regularly informed the chamber of members choosing to retire, with 27 departures so far.

Notable retirees include Lord Fellowes, the 76-year-old writer of Downton Abbey; Lord Irvine of Lairg, the 85-year-old former Lord Chancellor under Tony Blair who introduced him to Cherie Booth; and Lord Bragg, the 86-year-old broadcaster, who left in March. When combined with the 92 hereditary peers who lost their seats following reforms, the number of departures suggests a significant reduction in the chamber's size, though the remaining 752 peers can still claim a daily tax-free allowance of £371.

If an additional 102 older or infrequent attenders were to retire, the Lords could match the size of the Commons. The comparatively small US Senate operates with just 100 members, highlighting potential savings from further reduction. In other parliamentary news, Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg, known for his traditionalist stance, recently criticized the Marylebone Cricket Club for allowing members to remove jackets in the Pavilion at Lord's during hot weather, calling it contrary to the spirit that built an empire.

Parliament also mourns the loss of Baroness Ramsay, a former MI6 officer who died at age 89; she was remembered for once picking the lock of a village hall when revellers arrived for a party hosted by ex-Nato boss George Robertson. Taxpayers face a £5 million bill for by-election and mayoral election costs tied to Labour's efforts to bring Andy Burnham back to Westminster, raising questions about whether the party should cover the expense of its internal manoeuvres.

Meanwhile, Labour leadership contender Wes Streeting has been discussing farmers' opposition to the party, despite having voted six times for inheritance tax changes affecting family farms. In Scottish politics, Nicola Sturgeon's lack of awareness regarding her estranged husband Peter Murrell's inappropriate use of SNP funds has drawn attention, including purchases of two Dyson hairdryers and a copy of Hannah Arendt's The Origins of Totalitarianism. Sturgeon had been scheduled to discuss a crime novel with author Kirsty Lockwood but cancelled.

Finally, new Health Secretary James Murray faces skepticism about his longevity in the role should Keir Starmer resign, with colleagues noting a humorous comparison to Paul McCartney's Temporary Secretary when he passes by





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House Of Lords Michael Forsyth Lord Speaker Retirements Peers Reform Taxpayer Savings Jacob Rees-Mogg MCC Baroness Ramsay MI6 Labour Party Andy Burnham By-Election Nicola Sturgeon Peter Murrell SNP Dyson Health Secretary James Murray

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