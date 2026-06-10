House of Leaves filmography explores mind-bending transitional spaces

Kane Parsons' film 'Backrooms' has brought liminal space horror to the forefront of culture, and Mark Z. Danielewski's 2000 novel 'House of Leaves' is a foundational horror text that has further explored these mind-bending transitional spaces. Just like the film, the novel utilizes liminal space horror as a catalyst for a generational, psychological breakdown that highlights and questions human-constructed reality. Both stories extend suspense to the point of dread, displaying inexplicable and ever-expanding nothingness, opting for quiet terror over traditional horror

Kane Parsons has brought liminal space horror to the forefront of culture with his hit film Backrooms , amassing over $200 million worldwide. The term 'liminal' has since broken through anthropology niches and online forums into the mainstream zeitgeist.

Certainly, liminal refers to a transitional state, while liminal space refers to a transitional location such as a threshold or hallway. Liminal horror plays off of the unsettling mix of comfort and dread that transitional spaces spark. In horror, liminal spaces are often mundane and familiar yet, upon closer inspection, slightly off, inexplicably changing, and defying human comprehension.

The characters are drawn into a maddening obsession as they follow their urge to see what is at the end of a hallway, just to find another hallway... Although, House of Leaves is thought to have sparked the 21st-century fascination with liminal horror and informed aspects of the online Backrooms lore. House of Leaves is a groundbreaking liminal space horror novel from 2000 that emphasizes generational obsession over an inexplicable liminal space.

Certainly, House of Leaves is a must-read for liminal space horror fanatics, closely mirroring both the film Backrooms and modern horro





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