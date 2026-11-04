House of Hudson: Titan1Studios Develops Historical Drama on Hudson's Bay Company

Titan1Studios is developing House of Hudson, a historical drama about the Hudson's Bay Company's rivalry with the North West Company, and is seeking a showrunner.

House of Hudson is a new historical drama series in development at Titan1Studios, according to a report from Deadline. The series is based on Stephen R. Bown's book, The Company: The Rise and Fall of the Hudson's Bay Company. The project has been billed as a blend of The Crown and Peaky Blinders.

The report states that House of Hudson does not yet have a showrunner, although the search for one is now underway. The available reporting does not name a writer, cast, start date, or broadcast platform, so those details remain unconfirmed. The project is currently at the development stage.

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How House of Hudson Depicts the 1820s Corporate Rivalry

House of Hudson will focus on the cutthroat, 19th-century corporate battles that forged a continent. The central storyline is the rivalry between the Hudson's Bay Company and the North West Company. That conflict drives the narrative of the series.

The official synopsis places the story against the dramatic backdrop of the 1820s. It describes a bloody war of attrition between the Hudson's Bay Company and its hyper-violent rival, the North West Company. The synopsis frames the rivalry as the core engine of the drama.

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According to the synopsis, the rivalry culminates in a forced corporate merger between the two companies. The series therefore presents the merger as the endpoint of years of direct competition, rather than as a voluntary partnership. This gives the story a clear dramatic arc from open conflict to forced consolidation.

Sir George Simpson and the Forced Merger

The official synopsis identifies Sir George Simpson as the figure who rises to power after the merger. He is described as the cold-blooded governor known as The Little Emperor. The series places him at the center of the ruthless corporate ambition that follows the consolidation.

The synopsis does not provide further biographical details about Sir George Simpson beyond his role and nickname. Readers should therefore treat the depiction as the producers' framing of the character, as presented in the official description. The tone of that description is deliberately sharp and violent.

The billing of House of Hudson as The Crown meets Peaky Blinders signals the intended style, combining a period setting with a gritty portrayal of power. This comparison comes from the series' own promotional framing. It describes the tone of the show rather than its finished content.

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Development Status and Next Steps for the Series

The immediate next step for House of Hudson is the appointment of a showrunner, who would oversee the creative direction of the series. The search for that role is currently underway at Titan1Studios. No timeline for that decision has been reported.

For readers and viewers interested in the subject, the project connects a television drama to Stephen R. Bown's book on the history of the Hudson's Bay Company. Anyone who has read the book will be able to compare the dramatized rivalry with the historical account the author presents. The source material offers a direct route from the page to the screen.

The original report concludes with the note More to come, which suggests that further updates on House of Hudson are expected. Any future announcements about a showrunner, casting, or distribution will be the next confirmed developments. Until then, the details available are limited to the official synopsis, the Deadline report, and the series' billing.