Jeffries says he is a hard yes on impeaching Hegseth as House vote looms

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said he is a hard yes on the impeachment resolution against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, which Rep. Thomas Massie is expected to force to a vote this week.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said Sunday he is a hard yes on impeaching Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, giving a major endorsement to an effort that is expected to reach a House vote this week.

Jeffries, Democrat of New York, made the comment in an interview on ABC's This Week. He was asked whether he would support the push by Rep. Thomas Massie, Republican of Kentucky, to impeach Hegseth. I am a hard yes on the Hegseth resolution, Jeffries said.

Also read 'I'm a hard yes': Hakeem Jeffries announces support for Hegseth impeachment

Jeffries Endorses Hegseth Impeachment

The so-called secretary of defense has abused his power, undermined our national security and engineered this reckless and costly war of choice in Iran, Jeffries said. He added: Pete Hegseth has got to go. Jeffries also said the war has skyrocketed prices on the American people and made the country less safe. The resolution is the work of Massie, a Trump foe who lost his primary this year.

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Massie has promised to force a vote on eight articles of impeachment once the House returns this week. Jeffries' support marks a major endorsement of the impeachment effort and signals how other House Democrats could ultimately vote on the measure. Asked whether he believed all other House Democrats would support the resolution, Jeffries said they would have that conversation Tuesday morning. The House is back in session this week.

The impeachment resolution is expected to be filed early this week, with a vote to follow. The measure's odds improved Tuesday, when Democrats seized both chambers of Congress in an electoral beating many Republicans blame on voter ire over the war. The push also tests how far lawmakers are willing to go to oust the top Pentagon official after voters gave low marks to the administration's handling of the war in Iran.

Hegseth Defends Role Amid Impeach Push

An earlier effort to impeach Hegseth in September stalled when Republican leaders canceled planned votes and the House left early, pushing the vote to after the election. President Trump has told allies that he was considering replacing Hegseth, according to reports. Trump has publicly denied that he is planning to replace the secretary, telling reporters last week that Hegseth was doing a very good job. Hegseth has forcefully pushed back on Massie's impeachment plans.

In a social media video last week, he referred to the congressman as a disgruntled, defeated congressman. It's all about the politics of personal destruction, Hegseth said. Didn't work against President Trump, and it won't work with me. You can rest assured of that.

Massie, meanwhile, said in a social media post last week that his Hegseth impeachment resolution is a much gentler version of what's coming when Democrats control Congress. Democrats, Massie said, would have hearings and trials. The dispute has drawn attention on Capitol Hill as lawmakers return to Washington. Jeffries' remarks on ABC underscored that Democratic leaders are prepared to back the impeachment drive, while Massie is promising to force the issue to a vote.

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Democrats Test Unity On Impeachment Vote

The outcome will depend on how members line up when the resolution reaches the floor. Hegseth's tenure has been marked by controversy, and the impeachment resolution adds another layer of scrutiny. Republicans have largely defended Hegseth, while Trump has said publicly that he is not planning a replacement. The White House has not announced any change at the Pentagon.

For Democrats, the vote is a test of unity. Jeffries said he would discuss the matter with colleagues Tuesday morning, suggesting the caucus will settle on a position before the vote. The resolution's filing early this week would set up a fast-moving sequence on the House floor. Massie's effort has been unusual because he is a Republican targeting a Republican secretary.

He has promised eight articles of impeachment and has cast the move as a necessary step. His primary loss this year has freed him to press the issue without concern for his own re-election. The political context is shaped by the war in Iran, which voters have viewed negatively, according to the reports. Republicans blame their electoral losses on voter anger over the war.

That dynamic has raised the stakes for the impeachment vote and for the administration's handling of the conflict. Hegseth has rejected the criticism and framed the impeachment push as personal destruction. His video response last week made clear he intends to fight the effort. Massie's response signaled that Democrats would go further if they controlled Congress.

As the House returns, the resolution is expected to be filed early this week and a vote to follow. Jeffries' hard yes gives the effort a prominent supporter and could influence other Democrats. The coming days will show whether the push gains enough support to pass.