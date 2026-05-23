House Majority Whip Tom Emmer Skeptical About Anti-Weaponization Fund, Urges Legislative Action

House Majority Whip Rep. Tom Emmer (R-MN) expressed skepticism about the anti-weaponization fund, suggesting it could be a questionable reimbursement fund for individuals wrongly prosecuted and attacked by the federal government. Emmer called for extensive questioning and urged his Senate colleagues to focus on finding solutions to move the fund forward for the American people.

On Friday’s broadcast of CNBC’s "Squawk Box," House Majority Whip Rep. Tom Emmer (R-MN) stated his desire to hear from acting Attorney General Todd Blanche on the anti-weaponization fund and expressed skepticism about its legitimacy as a reimbursement fund for individuals wrongfully prosecuted and attacked by the federal government.

Emmer questioned the distribution of the fund and called for extensive questioning to ensure its legitimacy before dismissing it. Emmer emphasized the importance of the fund for the American people and urged his colleagues in the Senate to focus on finding solutions rather than merely expressing opposition





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Representative Tom Emmer Antī-Weaponization Fund Todd Blanche

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