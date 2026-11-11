House Vote to Refer Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth for Impeachment Fails 211-204 as 11 Democrats Absent

The attempt to refer eight articles of impeachment against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth collapsed after a 211-204 vote. Eleven Democrats failed to appear, triggering criticism from within the caucus.

On Tuesday, a motion to refer eight articles of impeachment against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to the Senate failed in the House, with a 211‑to‑204 vote. The shortfall meant the impeachment inquiry could not advance, leaving Hegseth no formal removal process for the current term.

The vote was decided after Republican Representative Thomas Massie of Kentucky proposed the referral, a move that would have triggered a formal Senate inquiry. The simple majority required did not materialize, as twelve members-eleven Democrats and seven Republicans-did not cast a ballot, and the absence of those lawmakers directly tipped the outcome.

Also read Hegseth impeachment push: How does the impeachment process of a Cabinet secretary work?

Seventeen lawmakers were absent on Tuesday. Eleven Democrats, including former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi who was on the road for a Lifetime Advocate for Veterans Award in San Francisco, and Representative Melanie Stansbury of New Mexico, who explained a traffic incident and a police escort of a bus prevented her group from reaching the Capitol on time. The rebuttal from the dismissed motion also included seven Republicans who missed the roll‑call.

Backlash erupted from within the Democratic caucus as the missed vote revealed a chilling political calculus. Democratic Senator‑elect Abdul El‑Sayed of Michigan told CNN that lawmakers should have shown up and performed their duties, insisting that the opportunity to confront what he described as political 'buffoonery' was forfeited.

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Representative‑elect Richard Ojeda of North Carolina followed suit, calling the absenteeism 'shameful' and noting that the chance to 'finally get rid of this buffoonery' was squandered when the majority of Democrats stayed away.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries urged a review of attendance policies for critical votes, highlighting that while logistical issues can play a role, greater accountability is necessary when partisan stakes are high.

The failure to refer the impeachment charges effectively keeps Hegseth in his post, with no formal Senate inquiry to stem from the motion. While some Democratic members have indicated a willingness to revisit the matter in the 2025 election cycle, others argue that attention should shift toward domestic priorities and rebuilding trust in congressional oversight.

The incident underscores the delicate balance Democrats must maintain between attendance and political strategy. As lawmakers resume their duties, the spotlight remains on how the House will address the recurring vulnerability posed by absenteeism during pivotal votes.

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In the broader context, the outcome demonstrates that even a seemingly small number of absences can derail significant procedural moves, subjecting future impeachment efforts to heightened scrutiny and demands for stronger intra‑party accountability.