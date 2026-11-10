Massie Files Impeachment Against Hegseth as Trump Vows Full Support

Rep Thomas Massie files impeachment against Pete Hegseth for alleged unauthorized wars in Iran, Yemen, and Venezuela. President Trump defends Hegseth as Congress prepares to vote on removal.

Republican Representative Thomas Massie has formally filed a privileged resolution for the impeachment of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, triggering a mandatory vote timeline for the House of Representatives. The filing introduces eight specific articles of impeachment that accuse the Defense Secretary of conducting unauthorized warfare, causing significant civilian casualties, and engaging in extrajudicial killings during military operations abroad. House Republican leadership now faces a strict procedural mandate to schedule a floor vote within two legislative days, unless they successfully file a motion to block or delay the proceedings. This rapid timeline places immediate pressure on House leadership to navigate the complex political fallout while managing the demands of the resolution.

President Donald Trump responded swiftly to the news by declaring his unwavering support for Defense Secretary Hegseth during a White House press briefing. Trump asserted that Hegseth performed a good job and secured victories in conflicts involving Iran and Venezuela, directly contradicting the allegations of unauthorized action. The President explicitly stated he would stand by the Defense Secretary, emphasizing that Hegseth was in charge and achieved results in multiple theaters of operation. Trump also launched a harsh personal attack on Representative Massie, calling him a stone-cold loser for initiating the procedure and wasting Congressional time.

Also read Rep. Thomas Massie Plans to Reintroduce Impeachment Resolution Against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth

The eight articles of impeachment present a detailed account of alleged violations of the War Powers Resolution of 1973 and other federal laws. The first three articles accuse Hegseth of violating the War Powers Resolution by conducting unauthorized military operations in Iran and ignoring congressional withdrawal mandates. These charges suggest that the Defense Secretary acted without proper legislative approval, thereby undermining the constitutional balance of power regarding military engagements. The resolution further alleges that Hegseth degraded civilian safeguards, which formed the basis for subsequent charges regarding specific strikes in Iran.

One of the most severe allegations concerns a US strike on the Shajarah Tayyebeh Elementary School in Minab, Iran, which the resolution claims killed upwards of 150 civilians. The document specifies that roughly 120 of those killed were girls aged twelve and younger, highlighting the devastating impact on non-combatants. This incident serves as a central pillar for the fourth article of impeachment, which argues that the Defense Secretary failed to uphold necessary protections for civilians during military engagements. The severity of these casualty figures has intensified the political debate surrounding the legality and morality of the reported military actions.

Advertisement

Subsequent charges in the resolution detail strikes on suspected drug vessels in the Caribbean and the eastern Pacific that resulted in the deaths of at least 243 people. Additional articles cite an unauthorized January assault in Venezuela that captured President Nicolas Maduro at the cost of 83 lives, further illustrating the scope of alleged unauthorized military interventions. The resolution also addresses Operation Rough Rider in Yemen, which involved over 1,100 strikes, and retaliation against Senator Mark Kelly over lawful military speech. These diverse incidents collectively paint a picture of broad and aggressive military activity that critics argue exceeded executive authority.

Defense Secretary Hegseth dismissed the impeachment push earlier on Monday, stating that the Pentagon is not worried about the resolution and plans to hold a press conference to address the topic. His confident demeanor contrasted with the serious procedural developments taking place in the House, where Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries endorsed the initiative. Jeffries confirmed his strong support for the resolution, indicating that House Democrats will fully back the effort to hold the Defense Secretary accountable. This bipartisan procedural tension highlights the deep divisions within Congress regarding executive authority in military engagements.

The situation highlights deep divisions within the Republican party and escalating tensions over executive authority in military engagements. With the vote deadline looming, the House is preparing for a high-stakes procedural battle that will determine whether the articles of impeachment proceed to a full floor vote. All eyes remain on the White House and House leadership as the legal and political ramifications of these allegations unfold, potentially reshaping the dynamic of civil-military relations in the United States.