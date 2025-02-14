House GOP Passes Budget Blueprint for Massive Tax Cuts and Spending Reductions

The Republican-controlled House Budget Committee approved a plan that includes $4.5 trillion in new deficits through tax cuts and $1.5 trillion in spending reductions. The budget resolution now heads to the full House, where Republicans will need to rally their narrow majority to pass it. The plan calls for cuts to entitlement programs like Medicare, Medicaid, and SNAP, sparking fierce opposition from Democrats.

The Republican-controlled House Budget Committee voted along party lines to advance a massive budget blueprint aimed at slashing taxes and spending by trillions of dollars. The 21-16 vote after a marathon daylong session sends the budget resolution to the full House, where Republicans must unify their paper-thin majority to approve it.

This vote also instructs committees to craft a massive package to pass President Donald Trump’s agenda, encompassing immigration, taxes, and other key policy areas. The budget calls for up to $4.5 trillion in new deficits through tax cuts, which Republicans plan to use to extend Trump’s expiring 2017 tax law and enact other components of his tax agenda. It also proposes $1.5 trillion in spending cuts, with a significant caveat: The House package must include $2 trillion in cuts to the “mandatory” part of federal spending, which covers programs like Medicare, Medicaid, and food benefits known as SNAP, or the $4.5 trillion amount in tax breaks must be reduced by a commensurate amount. Budget Committee chair Jodey Arrington, R-Texas, stated in a statement, “This budget resolution provides the fiscal framework for what will be one of the most consequential pieces of legislation in modern history and the principal legislative vehicle for delivering on President Trump’s America First agenda.” He added, “The era of wasteful, woke, and weaponized government is over. It’s time to meet this generational moment and join President Trump in making the tough decisions that preserve our republic for our children and grandchildren. This is our last, best shot to do it.” Republicans rejected a series of Democratic amendments aimed at prohibiting cuts to certain programs used by the middle class and calling for higher taxes on wealthy people and corporations.The Senate Budget Committee approved a conflicting budget resolution Wednesday that defers the issue of taxes, indicating a dispute that the party will have to resolve before a bill can pass. Democrats strongly criticized the House GOP's budget resolution, arguing that it would harm the middle class. Rep. Brendan Boyle, D-Pa., the top Democrat on the Budget Committee, stated, “This budget rips health care away from millions while handing out $4.5 trillion in tax breaks, the overwhelming majority of which go to billionaires and wealthy corporations. It slashes at least $230 billion from food assistance programs at a time when grocery prices remain at record highs. And it proposes, and I hope every American listens to this, it proposes at least $880 billion in cuts to Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act. ... All so billionaires can get even a bigger tax cut that they don’t need and the hard-working people in this country can’t afford to give them.” What comes next for the GOP budget Even though Republicans succeeded in committee Thursday, the biggest hurdle — actually writing and passing a massive tax, border security, military, and energy policy bill — is yet to come. Before the vote, Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., chair of the hard-right House Freedom Caucus, said an amendment offered in the Budget Committee markup “will allow the flexibility to actually bring the tax cuts even higher if deficit reduction is — if there’s more deficit reduction in the bill.” Harris said he believed the entire Freedom Caucus would support the budget resolution with the amendment included. He said it was an agreement reached with GOP leadership. “If you go above $2 trillion in deficit reduction in those other committees, you can actually raise the amount of tax cuts,” Harris said. The budget resolution as written states it had a goal of reducing mandatory spending by $2 trillion. Conservatives had been pushing for a higher number than that. Conversely, if they can’t find $2 trillion worth of cuts, they will have to spend less than $4.5 trillion on taxes, a figure that House Ways and Means Committee Chair Jason Smith, R-Mo., has already warned isn’t enough to achieve all their goals. And spending cuts worth $2 trillion may be difficult to achieve without touching Medicaid and other anti-poverty programs. Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, a conservative hard-liner on the Budget Committee, huddled with House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., the night before the markup but declined to say what assurance he was given. “I think it’s an important model, and we’ve been trying to get to that, where it’s kind of sort of dollar-for-dollar driven,” he said. That structure, however, could create problems further down the line for House Republicans when they write the policy. The budget resolution, which both chambers must adopt, is merely the first step. “I think too many members are putting too much hype” into the budget resolution, moderate Rep. Nick LaLota, R-N.Y., told NBC News. “It just merely unlocks the ability to do the next step. And the next step is where we may disagree more substantively o





NBCNewsHealth / 🏆 707. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

BUDGET TAX CUTS SPENDING REPUBLICANS HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES DEMOCRATS MEDICARE MEDICAID SNAP

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

House GOP's Largest Caucus Demands Deficit Reduction in Budget TalksLeaders of the Republican Study Committee (RSC), the largest caucus within the House GOP, are pushing for any budget reconciliation plan to reduce the U.S. deficit. The RSC steering group, meeting at the House Republicans' annual retreat, emphasized the importance of fiscal reform for national security. Republicans are navigating the complex process of using budget reconciliation to enact their conservative agenda, facing challenges in unifying their ranks and addressing President Trump's policy demands.

Read more »

Senate GOP to Leap Frog House on Trump Budget BillSenate Republicans are preparing to advance President Trump's agenda through a budget reconciliation bill, bypassing the House of Representatives. This move comes after internal disagreements within House Republicans over spending levels stalled their plans.

Read more »

Senate GOP Leapfrogs House on Trump Budget BillSenate Majority Leader John Thune backs a GOP effort to advance President Trump's agenda through a budget reconciliation bill, bypassing the House's initial plan. This strategy puts the Senate in a position to potentially dictate the terms of the budget process, despite challenges from House Republicans.

Read more »

House GOP rushing to produce Trump's big budget billHouse Republicans are working overtime to meet President Donald Trump’s demand for a big budget package. Speaker Mike Johnson had GOP lawmakers working into the night ahead of a self-imposed Friday deadline to finish up the details.

Read more »

House GOP Races to Pass Trump-Backed Agenda Via Budget ReconciliationHouse Republicans are pushing to advance a conservative policy agenda through budget reconciliation, aiming to pass sweeping legislation that aligns with former President Donald Trump's priorities before the Senate. A group of House Republicans, including Speaker Mike Johnson, met with Trump at the White House to discuss the process and potentially include his policy goals, such as eliminating taxes on tipped and overtime wages, seniors, and Social Security payments. While both chambers agree on the general policies, they differ in their approach. The House aims to combine all of Trump's priorities into one bill, while the Senate would split the process into two bills.

Read more »

House Speaker Johnson Eyes 'Aggressive' Legislative Agenda, Faces GOP Budget PushbackHouse Speaker Mike Johnson pledged an aggressive legislative agenda, aiming to advance a wide-ranging package of bills requested by President Trump. However, he faces internal pressure from conservative Republicans demanding substantial spending cuts. Johnson emphasized the importance of building consensus within the narrow GOP majority while outlining key priorities like border security, energy dominance, and restoring 'common sense'.

Read more »