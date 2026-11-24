Mark Berry refutes Department of Justice claims regarding his involvement in the Ilhan Omar warrant, citing ethical conflicts and protecting the Speech or Debate Clause during the raid on her property.

Mark Berry, the General Counsel for the United States House of Representatives, issued a formal rebuttal on Tuesday regarding allegations made by the Department of Justice. Berry categorically denied claims that he had misrepresented his legal views concerning the search warrant executed on Representative Ilhan Omar's private residence. The denial addresses recent reporting that suggested his office collaborated with federal prosecutors to undermine constitutional protections for elected officials.

Denial of DOJ Legal Alignment

The Department of Justice had previously asserted that Berry refused to participate in the search of Omar's home because he agreed with the federal government's legal position. Federal officials claimed that the Speech or Debate Clause of the US Constitution does not extend to a member's private residence, thereby stripping the congresswoman of certain procedural privileges. Berry explicitly rejected this characterization, stating that the suggestion he agreed with the department's analysis was completely false.

Also read Ilhan Omar records show judge, DOJ officials debating before raid of home

In a statement released on Tuesday, Berry clarified the actual reasons for his non-involvement. He explained that an attorney from the House Office of General Counsel would not be involved in the search because his office does not represent targets of criminal investigations. He emphasized that this is a standard ethical boundary rather than a legal endorsement of the government's position regarding constitutional privileges.

Clarification of Legal Ethics

Berry detailed that he communicated these ethical constraints to department officials via email. He noted that while he appreciated the court's efforts to protect materials covered by the Speech or Debate Clause, his role was limited to ensuring that the congressional perspective on these privileges was understood. He stated that he provided this explanation to ensure the historical record accurately reflected the legal boundaries between the legislative and executive branches.

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Furthermore, Berry argued that Representative Omar's personal attorney should have been allowed to advise her during the search. He stated that this private counsel should be permitted to advise the congresswoman on whether to assert privilege over specific materials found during the raid. This stance underscores his commitment to protecting the legal rights of the member of Congress, contrary to the allegations that he was aligned with the prosecution.

Political Reactions and Broader Context

The controversy stems from a Wall Street Journal report that described the raid as part of a multipronged effort to rescind Representative Omar's citizenship. The report alleged that the search was intended to build a case to strip her of her US citizenship and ultimately deport her, citing her arrival from Somalia. This narrative has fueled intense political debate regarding the motives behind the federal investigation and the scope of executive power over elected officials.

Representative Ilhan Omar condemned the raid, describing it as part of a fascist playbook designed to distract voters ahead of the midterm elections. She argued that the action was intended to rile up the former president's supporters and create a polarizing narrative. Omar used the incident to call for broader political action, criticizing neoliberal economic policies and corporate dominance that she believes fuel right-wing demagoguery.

Implications for Constitutional Law

Berry announced that he will provide the court with a copy of his email exchange with the Department of Justice. He stated that this evidence is necessary to ensure that the record in this matter is accurate. This move aims to correct what he views as a misrepresentation of his legal stance and the ethical protocols of the House General Counsel.

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The dispute highlights the ongoing tension between the executive branch's investigative powers and the legislative branch's constitutional protections. Legal experts are closely monitoring how Magistrate Judge Matthew Sharbaugh, who signed the warrant, will view these conflicting accounts. The judge has previously expressed skepticism about the department's legal arguments, noting that they attempted to push the boundaries of investigating a member of Congress. The resolution of this conflict could set significant precedents for future interactions between federal prosecutors and congressional staff.