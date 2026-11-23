The House Ethics Committee concluded that Rep. Jimmy Gomez made an unwelcome sexual advance and had nonconsensual sexual contact with a House staffer, contributing to her departure from Capitol Hill. Gomez lost reelection and will not return to Congress in January.

The House Ethics Committee has determined that Democratic Rep. Jimmy Gomez violated House Rules by making an unwelcome sexual advance toward a House staffer, according to a report released Monday.

Ethics Panel Finds Gomez Guilty

The bipartisan panel found the allegation credible and concluded that Gomez engaged in sexual misconduct with a congressional aide, including nonconsensual sexual contact at a Capitol-area bar. The report states that Gomez made unwelcome sexual advances and had sexual contact with the woman, identified as Witness 1, which caused her significant and ongoing distress and contributed to her decision to leave House employment altogether.

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The committee found that Gomez failed in his obligation to behave in a manner that reflects creditably on the House, and that his conduct was exacerbated by his failure to appreciate the inherent power imbalance between House Members and House staff. The woman told the House Ethics Committee that Gomez sexually assaulted her at a bar in Washington, DC, and later groped her in his office.

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According to the report, she said Gomez started to touch her legs and then put his hand down her skirt and put his fingers inside of her without consent. She described the encounter as nonconsensual and said there was no conversation leading up to it. She recalled feeling very uncomfortable and mortified, and not knowing what to do.

Staffer Describes Unwelcome Advances

The woman told CNN she first met Gomez at a birthday party in February 2024 and later met with acquaintances at a downtown bar. There, Gomez told her he had noticed her around the US Capitol. She asked him when men start focusing on how good women are at their jobs rather than how they look, and he replied that usually when a woman turns 40 is when they get respect, according to her account.

She said Gomez put his hand under her skirt waistband and tights without her consent. She pushed him away and ran to the bathroom, where she began to cry. Later, she allowed Gomez to kiss her outside the bar because she hoped it would help her leave the situation. In another encounter that summer, the woman said Gomez grabbed her and tried to kiss her in his office before she told him no and left the room.

A friend told CNN that after she left Washington following that second incident, she seemed distraught and depressed and started losing hair. The woman repeatedly referenced a toxic and predatory culture on Capitol Hill, according to the report. The woman's attorneys, Lisa J. Banks and Sarah E. Nesbitt, said the panel's report confirms that Representative Gomez sexually harassed and assaulted their client while she was a staffer on Capitol Hill.

They said Gomez abused the power given to him by the voters when he violated this young woman, effectively destroying her dreams of a career in public service. They added that their client sacrificed her own sense of safety and privacy to help reveal the ongoing misogyny and debauchery that permeates Capitol Hill, and called for Congress to take immediate steps to rein in that culture.

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Lawyers Demand Cultural Reform

They said democracy cannot function properly when women must endure harassment and abuse as a condition of public service. Gomez previously acknowledged in a statement to CNN that he had made mistakes that caused his family pain but said he had not violated the law or any House ethics rules. He said that years ago he made personal mistakes outside his marriage that caused real pain to his wife and family.

He said that although his actions were consensual in nature and had not violated the law or House ethics rules, that does not diminish the impact the mistakes have made on those he cares about the most. He added that he took full responsibility and had sought professional assistance to help re-center and heal relationships. The report also states that Gomez informed the committee that his sexual relationship with a woman named Wolf ended in July 2022.

He continued to deny kissing Wolf outside a backyard party hosted by Rep. Eric Swalwell, despite three eyewitnesses describing the scene to The Post. CNN has reached out to Gomez for comment. Gomez will not return to Congress in January after losing reelection to his Los Angeles-area seat earlier this month.

Committee Releases Findings Report

The report was made public by the committee as part of a tranche of investigative findings released Monday. The House Ethics Committee also took steps last week to speed up probes into sexual misconduct, including changing how the bipartisan panel issues subpoenas and codifying its policy of publicly disclosing findings when lawmakers' behavior violated House rules.

Recent high-profile allegations of sexual assault and harassment against lawmakers in both parties have brought renewed scrutiny to how Capitol Hill handles the issue and holds members accountable.