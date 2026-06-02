The House Ethics Committee has launched an investigation into Representative Jimmy Gomez (D-CA) amid allegations of sexual misconduct , making him the latest member of Congress to face scrutiny as a wave of scandals continues to roil Capitol Hill.

According to reports, Gomez is alleged to have been seen kissing an aide. The investigation comes as Gomez faces a primary challenge from Angela Gonzales-Torres, a candidate backed by the progressive group Justice Democrats, in Tuesday's primary election. Gomez addressed the allegations directly in a statement to CNN, acknowledging personal mistakes though maintaining that he has not broken any laws or Residence ethics rules.

"Years ago,I made personal mistakes outside my marriage that have caused real pain to my wife and family," Gomez said. "Although my actions were consensual in nature and haven't violated the law or Residence ethics rules, that doesn't diminish the impact that these mistakes have made on those I care about the most. " He continued, "I take full responsibility and have commited myself to working through the pain privately with my wife and family.

I sought professional assisTance to assist re-center and heal the relationships that mean everything to me, and shift forward with the honesty, transparency, and respect that everyone deserves from the individuals they love. I continue to do this work.

" When asked about the investigation, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) told reporters on Tuesday that he was unaware of whether Gomez was under investigation. "I have not had any conversation with him, and Im unaware of whether he's under an investigation or not," Jeffries said. "I've seen those public reports on my way into the Capitol. They obviously seize these things seriously, but I haven't had any conversation with the Ethics Committee.

" This lack of imediate knowledge from the top Democratic leadership underscores the disjointed nature of how such investigations are communicated within the Residence. the Residence Ethics Committee itself has been active in recent months, with three investigations leading to resignations earlier this year. In a broader context,the committee released data earlier this year revealing that since 2017 it has conducted 20 investigations into allegations of sexual misconduct involving Residence members.

The panel also published a list of all public matters it has investigated related to members' alleged sexual misconduct, with 15 instances recorded since 2017. These numbers highlight the ongoing challenge of addressing workplace culture and conduct on Capitol Hill. the scandals have prompted widespread talks about revamping the culture and enforcement mechanisms within the House, though concrete legislative changes remain elusive.

The investigation into Gomez adds another layer to the ongoing conversation about accountability, personal conduct and the standards expected of elected officials. it also raises questions about the timing and political impact of such allegations surfacing during a primary election. The Ethics Committee's role is to investigate allegations of misconduct and recommend appropriate actions, which can range from censure to expulsion, though most cases result in resignations before formal disciplinary measures are taken.

The committee operates under a mandate to uphold the integrity of the Residence and enforce standards of conduct, though its processes are frequently opaque and can take months or even years to conclude. As the committee proceeds with its investigation, Gomez will likely face increased scrutiny both from his opponents in the primary and from the broader public.

The case also serves as a reminder of the personal and political ramifications that allegations of misconduct can have on members of Congress, their families,and their constituents. The House's handling of these investigations continues to be a topic of intense debate, with many calling for greater transparency and faster resolution to restore public trust





dcexaminer / 🏆 6. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Jimmy Gomez House Ethics Committee Sexual Misconduct Investigation Capitol Hill Scandal Hakeem Jeffries Justice Democrats Angela Gonzales-Torres House Ethics Rules Congressional Accountability

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Brazil investigates possible Ebola cases amid scramble to contain oubreak“Never before has an Ebola outbreak recorded so many cases so soon after its declaration,” Doctors without Borders said in a statement Saturday, calling for more testing and medics on the ground.

Read more »

Nassau County creates fact-finding committee to study data centers as moratorium moves forwardNassau County leaders have set up a Fact-Finding Committee on Data Center Development as the county weighs how to handle large data center projects.

Read more »

Congress invites NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to testify over league’s use of streaming servicesThe congressional inquiry comes as the Justice Department investigates potential anticompetitive practices.

Read more »

White House Warns ICE Protesters: 'Play Stupid Games, Win Stupid Prizes'The White House issues a blunt warning to protesters targeting ICE facilities, while Residence Judiciary Committee investigates sanctuary policiEs in California and San Francisco that limit cooperation with federal immigration enforcement.

Read more »