Rep. Robert Garcia, the likely next House Oversight chairman, is sending document preservation letters to 12 figures in President Trump's orbit, including Vice President JD Vance and the president's two eldest sons. The investigation will examine Trump family business deals, DHS misconduct and the Epstein case.

Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif. , the likely next chairman of the House Oversight Committee, is officially taking the first steps to launch a wide array of investigations before Democrats take control in the new Congress.

Garcia sends preservation letters to Trump allies

Garcia is sending document preservation letters to 12 figures in President Donald Trump's orbit on Wednesday morning, according to reports. The recipients include Vice President JD Vance, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, Jared Kushner, former U.S. Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle and White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller.

Also read Trump Nominee Aaron Reitz Demands Garcia Preserve Documents, Threatens Investigation

Other investigatory targets include former DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, former DHS senior adviser Corey Lewandowski, former White House chief of staff Susie Wiles, Attorney General Todd Blanche, Federal Bureau of Prisons Director William K. Marshall III and Trust for the National Mall CEO Catherine Townsend. House Oversight Committee Democrats are looking to investigate the Trump family's business deals, alleged misconduct at the Department of Homeland Security and the federal government's handling of Jeffrey Epstein's case, they said in a release.

Advertisement

The California Democrat is all but guaranteed to hold the Oversight gavel in the next Congress and has already signaled that he intends to kick off the new year with an aggressive investigation schedule. His committee will also be key to any potential impeachment efforts House Democrats take on in the next term.

Letters to the president's two eldest sons read, Oversight Democrats have been investigating the potential corruption, self-dealing and abuses of power that have funneled billions of dollars to the Trump family as Americans struggle with rising costs. While the Trump administration's failed policies have made life increasingly unaffordable for the public, you have engaged in business pursuits that appear to have allowed you to personally profit from your father's presidency on a massive scale and at the expense of the American people.

Oversight Democrats target mass deportation campaign abuses

The letter to Miller reads in part, Oversight Democrats have heard directly from the victims of the lawless conduct of President Trump's mass deportation campaign and from whistleblowers appalled by agency behavior. There must be accountability for those responsible for orchestrating, carrying out and covering up these abuses, at all levels of the agency. Democrats have positioned their investigative efforts as accountability measures long-sought by the American public.

But Republicans have argued that it shows Democrats are more interested in political retribution than working on solutions to lower issues like the high cost of living that millions of Americans are dealing with. And while Miller and Noem did face bipartisan criticism over the administration's crackdown on illegal immigration, the majority of Republicans have lined up behind the White House and maintained that it is what Americans voted for.

Advertisement

White House warns against threatening administration staffers

White House counsel Will Scharf has warned that the Department of Justice will push back aggressively if lawmakers use their oversight powers to threaten or intimidate administration staffers. Garcia's counterpart on the House Oversight Committee remains to be seen, but both Reps. Brandon Gill, R-Texas, and Pat Fallon, R-Texas, have expressed interest in the role.