Key House Democrats warn that the BAAJA bill fatally flaws environmental and tribal protections. They urge colleagues to reject the legislation to prevent harm to communities.

Leading Democrats on key congressional committees are urging their colleagues to vote against the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act, commonly referred to as BAAJA. Rep. Jared Huffman and Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez led a group of seven lawmakers in sending a letter to their peers on Tuesday. They argued that the bill, which is backed by the fossil fuel industry and major corporate interests like the American Petroleum Institute, contains provisions that would severely undermine essential environmental and tribal protections.

BAAJA Threatens Tribal Sovereignty

The lawmakers warned that the current draft of the legislation would help fast-track data center development on federal lands while simultaneously limiting public input into these massive projects. Huffman, who serves as the top Democrat on the House Natural Resources Committee, and Fernandez, the top Democrat on the House Subcommittee on Indian and Insular Affairs, stated that the bill would undermine Tribal sovereignty and weaken bedrock environmental laws. They emphasized that the legislation as currently written favors project sponsors over the communities and ecosystems that would be affected by these developments.

Also read Solar Industry Supports BAAJA While Environmental Orgs Oppose It

Debate Over Data Center Expansion

The letter specifically targeted the bill's approach to data centers, which has sparked national uproar across party lines. The lawmakers acknowledged that the bill contains some provisions intended to protect ratepayers from the costs of data center development. However, they rejected the claim by supporters that the legislation does nothing to ease federal permitting for these facilities. They pointed out that the Bureau of Land Management is actively considering at least 17 data centers on federal lands, making the permitting process a critical battleground.

Weakening of Key Environmental Laws

The signatories expressed deep concern that the BAAJA bill would weaken the National Environmental Policy Act, the National Historic Preservation Act, the Endangered Species Act, and the Clean Air Act. They noted that projects on federal land or pipelines powering these data centers would normally be subject to these rigorous reviews. By weakening these statutes, the bill would remove crucial safeguards against carbon emissions and clean water usage issues that have upset constituents. The lawmakers argued that this exclusion of local voices in the permitting process is exacerbating community frustration.

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Call for Meaningful Legislative Process

Huffman and his colleagues called for a no vote on BAAJA and pushed for a legislative process that allows for meaningful consideration. They argued that the bill should undergo hearings, markups, and an amendment process before reaching a final vote. Huffman dismissed concerns about the bill being a critical tool for clean energy production as "ghost stories." He stated that both he and Senator Jeff Merkley have made public commitments to delivering responsible permitting reform once Democrats retake control of Congress in January.

Political Strategy and Future Actions

House Republican leaders intend to hold a vote on the Senate-passed bill next week, after the Thanksgiving holiday. Politico reported that Republicans have had to urge members, specifically those who are not returning next year, to show up for votes amid the razor-thin majority. This situation indicates that Democrats may have an opportunity to block the bill. Huffman guaranteed that House Democrats will keep working on a much better deal that builds necessary infrastructure without throwing tribes, local communities, and the environment under the bus.