Capitol Hill eyes FAA briefing after Friday’s nationwide ground stop tied to aging telecom gear.

President Donald Trump departs Washington, DC, en route to Asia to meet with foreign leaders, including Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin. Passenger watch as workers unload luggage from a United plane as flights are delayed at Los Angeles International Airport Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, in Los Angeles.

House Transportation Committee Democrats said their staff expects a briefing today from the Federal Aviation Administration and the Transportation Department followingPresident Trump blamed the Biden administration for worsening the system, writing, “We have the knowledge and plan for the flight control systems. We need Congress to give the money, fast! ”Officials said aging telecommunications equipment became unstable during routine maintenance, triggering the disruption. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the air traffic control system is outdated.

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“What we have is an incredibly old air traffic control system. I think every single one of your networks have covered the president and myself talking about this for the last 2 years. The president for the last year has been asking Congress to fully fund a full build of a brand new air traffic control system,” Duffy said. Duffy said overloaded routers produced inconsistent data, prompting the stop.

He is seeking $50 billion for an overhaul. Congress previously approved $12.5 billion for modernization, but Duffy said that funding is committed to specific upgrades and he is now seeking $50 billion more for a broader overhaul. Democratic lawmakers said they want details on the spending request and answers about how the government will prevent another widespread disruption. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

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, said, “What are they doing to prevent it from happening again, and they need double scrutiny in the next few weeks because the holidays are coming up, and if this happened during the Thanksgiving or Christmas seasons, the chaos would be enormous. ”Friday’s departure stop began at 2:54 p.m. Central and was lifted at 7:15 that evening. Travel disruptions continued through the weekend, including locally. The root cause remains under investigation.

Man arrested after allegedly threatening people with gun at Cedar Park restaurant Cedar Park police arrested 27-year-old Antonio Cipriano after reports he threatened people with a gun inside Five Four Restaurant & Drafthouse. Officers seized a firearm and filed multiple charges. No injuries reported. Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is still working to recover after a major nationwide disruption caused problems for travelers this week...

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