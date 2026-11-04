House Democrats Plan Broader Crypto Bill With SEC Focus

House Democrats plan to introduce a new crypto market structure bill next Congress led by Rep Maxine Waters that shifts regulatory power to the SEC and adds ethics rules.

House Democrats are preparing to introduce a comprehensive cryptocurrency market structure bill in the next Congress, marking a significant shift in legislative strategy for the minority party. The proposal will center on provisions from Representative Maxine Waters' Crypto Investor and Consumer Bill of Rights while incorporating elements from the previously stalled Democratic Clarity Act. This new approach aims to establish a regulatory framework that differs sharply from Republican preferences by expanding the authority of the Sec urities and Exchange Commission ( SEC) relative to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission ( CFTC).

Legislative Strategy And Key Provisions

Rep Maxine Waters, who serves as the top Democrat on the House Financial Services Committee, is poised to assume the role of Chair in January following the transition of leadership from Chairman French Hill. Chairman Hill was the original sponsor of the Clarity Act, which passed the House in a bipartisan vote of 294-134 in July 2025. Democrats now possess the leverage necessary to reshape the industry's top legislative priority by embedding stricter ethics provisions and altering the balance of regulatory oversight. The proposed legislation seeks to address gaps left by the previous bill, which failed to gain traction in the Senate.

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Regulatory Shifts And Agency Roles

The most contentious aspect of the new Democratic proposal involves the division of regulatory power between federal agencies. The Clarity Act, supported by the crypto industry, designated the CFTC to regulate most digital commodity trading, including exchanges and brokers. In contrast, the new Democratic framework moves supervision back toward the SEC, reversing the industry-backed design. This structural change represents a fundamental disagreement on how digital assets should be classified and managed within the existing financial regulatory landscape.

Ethics Rules And Political Implications

The draft legislation includes robust ethics provisions that would restrict the cryptocurrency activities of President Donald Trump and other federal officials. These rules are intended to prevent conflicts of interest and ensure integrity in digital asset markets. Senator Ruben Gallego of the Senate Banking Committee suggested that the involvement of the Trump family's crypto ventures could complicate the advancement of any version of the Clarity Act that the broader crypto sector might support. The inclusion of these ethics rules distinguishes the Democratic plan from the Republican messaging bill narrative.

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Previous Amendments And Industry Reaction

The House Financial Services Committee previously rejected a Democratic amendment by a vote of 4-8 along party lines. This amendment, authored by Rep Mary Gay Scanlon of Pennsylvania, would have mandated 24/7 customer service, SIPC-like insurance coverage, and fiduciary duties for crypto firms. Another rejected amendment by Rep Joe Neguse of Colorado sought to bar members of Congress and the President from endorsing digital assets. Industry sources cited by journalist Eleanor Terrett indicate that these provisions reflect the community's desire for consumer protections and transparent market operations.

Future Outlook And Legislative Hurdles

Despite the House passage of the Clarity Act in July 2025, the bill failed a Senate cloture vote on September 15, 2025, with a result of 49-50. Senator Thom Tillis entered a motion to reconsider, preserving the option for another vote, but the bill expires when the current Congress ends on January 3. The new Democratic proposal must navigate a different political landscape with the next Congress opening. Whether a bill built around the SEC can secure enough Republican votes to reach the President's desk remains uncertain as the industry watches the developments closely.